Like his brother and late father, Edward, Mr. Gore found a home away from home with the Fire Department. He grew up in Southwest Philly, near 58th and Baltimore, and graduated from Bartram High School in 1990. He went on to work for three years as a Philadelphia police officer, then joined the Fire Department in 1996 and worked across the city for more than 23 years, spending 12 years at Engine 61 in Olney.