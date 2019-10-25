He was recruited to what is now Cooper University Hospital in 1968 to help implement its open-heart surgery program. He went on to serve two decades as Cooper’s chief of anesthesia. He spearheaded the development of a multidisciplinary intensive care unit and served as Cooper’s first head of the Division of Critical Care Medicine. Dr. Scott was the first physician member on hospital’s Board of Trustees and a longtime member of Cooper’s Graduate Medical Education and Bioethics Committees.