Faith Greenfield, 67, of Media, former vice president of legal, and acting general counsel at Campbell Soup Co.; adjunct professor at King’s College, and Rutgers Law School; and longtime attorney, died Friday, Sept. 3, of complications after a liver transplant in April, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Ms. Greenfield wrote in a short online autobiography that her father encouraged her interest in the law when she was a teenager at Wissahickon High School, and she went on to earn a law degree at Temple University in 1979, and work in civil law at two Philadelphia firms: Wexler, Weisman, Forman & Shapiro, and then Blank Rome.

She became an executive leader and mentor at Campbell in 1994, and was honored in 2008 by womenworthwatching.com as a woman of professional distinction. She managed Campbell’s litigation and Pepperidge Farm’s legal practice groups, oversaw Campbell Co. commercial litigation worldwide, and was in charge of data/records management and electronic discovery, among other things.

She spoke at conferences, and summits, and served as the Campbell company’s acting general counsel for six months in 2015. Her husband of 42 years, Tom Mayewski, said Ms. Greenfield liked to pay her own success forward.

She wrote online, “Through coaching and mentoring, I am able to give back and, in a sense, pay tribute to the mentors who have coached me.” About her professional philosophy, she wrote, “To be successful, know where you are going, and work relentlessly to get there.”

Her husband quoted passages of Robert’s Frost’s poem, “The Road Not Taken,” at her service on Sept.17. “She blazed her own path,” he said.

In an online tribute, a colleague wrote, “She was an incredible mentor and friend to me for so long at Campbell.”

Ms. Greenfield retired from Campbell in 2017, and began teaching at King’s College and Rutgers Law School. As a teacher, she was able to continue her mentorship and stay connected with the law, business, and young people. Her final class was last fall.

“She liked to make a difference,” Mayewski said. “She was always caring for others.”

Born March 19, 1954, in Philadelphia, Ms. Greenfield graduated from Wissahickon in 1972, and met her husband in 1973 on a blind date at a Pennsylvania State University homecoming football game. She got a bachelor’s degree in history at Penn State in 1976, and they got married in 1979. They lived in Voorhees for a while, then moved to Media 26 years ago.

They both traveled abroad for work, so they arranged romantic rendezvous in Paris and London. They skied in Utah, and bicycled in Italy. She played guitar, lifted weights, and liked to read books about history, and by Lisa Scottoline.

She liked to visit and care for her parents, and her husband’s mother, and she took her father back to Europe to revisit where he served during World War II.

“She was smart as a whip,” her husband said. “She had an innate ability to absorb things and understand. She was a wonderful wife.”

In addition to her husband, Ms. Greenfield is survived by three brothers, and other relatives.

Donations in her name may be made to the Liver Transplant Program at Penn Medicine, c/o Penn Medicine Development and Alumni Relations, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, Pa. 19104; King’s College, 133 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre, Pa. 18711; and Gift of Life Family House, 401 N. Callowhill St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123.