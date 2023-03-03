Frank L. Heying, retired director of communications and theater operations at Temple, editor, teacher, and veteran, has died at 79

Frank L. Heying, 79, of Southampton, Bucks County, former director of operations for Temple University’s School of Communications and Theater, expert film editor, teacher, and veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 5, of sepsis at Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Endowed with a keen eye for color and light, and possessing an encyclopedic knowledge of films, endearing teaching persona, and editing dexterity, Mr. Heying was an editor, technician, teacher, and director of operations and facilities at what is now Temple’s Lew Klein College of Media and Communication from 1970 until his retirement in 2002.

At first, he developed and supervised the university’s new film lab as the college expanded in 1970. Then he assumed the responsibility of overseeing the school’s theaters, TV studios, film editing equipment, and other facilities in Tomlinson and Annenberg Halls.

Later, he taught film editing and video production classes, and helped countless students fashion careers as editors, directors, cinematographers, actors, and other media-related professionals. He used his license from the Federal Communications Commission to recreate the college’s old radio station, WRTI-AM, into the new WRTI-FM, and became “one of the most influential forces” in the life of his successor, Jack McCarthy.

“Over the past two decades, there have been countless situations when I have found myself using lessons learned from Frank,” McCarthy said in an online tribute. “Frank taught applicable knowledge and skills that have never failed me.”

Mr. Heying was equally important to the students he taught and worked with many, such as Bob Saget and Liz Matt, who went on to celebrated careers. In his 2015 book, Back to Ocean City: A Screenwriter’s Journey, Eric Moyer, another former student of Mr. Heying said: “Frank was a master at spotting bad edits, especially when switching angles. There are twenty-four frames in each second of film, and Frank could tell if your picture and sound were out of sync by just one frame.”

“It was clear,” a friend said in an online tribute, “that throughout his career he had been an incredible source of film knowledge and insight for his many students.”

Born May 23, 1943, in Philadelphia, Francis Linus Heying graduated from Roman Catholic High School in 1961. He went to college part-time, worked at a jewelry store for two years, and joined the Air Force on 1963.

It was during placement exams for the Air Force that Mr. Heying’s understanding of cinematography and film editing became apparent. He scored so high on certain sections of the tests that he was stationed in Hollywood, assigned high-security clearance status, and supervised the labs that processed classified film from the battlefield and other military sources.

“At heart he was an intellectual,” said his wife Carol Coren. “He could see colors you and I can’t see. He knew how light and the brain worked.”

Mr. Heying left the Air Force as a senior airman in 1967, served in the reserves, and worked for a few years as a film editor and production assistant in Hollywood. But he missed Philadelphia and returned in 1969 when he took a job in a film lab that worked closely with NFL Films.

He left for Temple when it opened its lab and earned a bachelor’s degree in communications there in 1975. He married Magda Santoyo, and they had daughters Lena Heying-Vargas and Teresa Savel, and lived in Philadelphia. After a divorce, he married Coren in 1973, and they had son David, and lived in Bensalem, Philadelphia, and Southampton.

Mr. Heyer was a cinephile who owned thousands of films on videotape, some of which he would watch simultaneously. He followed the news closely, was politically active with his wife, and painted as he grew older.

He was active in veterans affairs, supported Ukrainian relief efforts, and helped his daughter Teresa with her 2016 documentary film. He loved to travel with his wife to Italy and was a doting father and grandfather, and supportive husband.

“There will never be another,” a former student said of Mr. Heying. “Godspeed, Frank.”

His wife said: “He was a happy, gregarious guy. He was a man fulfilled, and he knew it.”

In addition to his wife, children, and former wife, Mr. Heying is survived by seven grandchildren, two sisters, two brothers, and other relatives.

A celebration of his life was held Feb. 9.

Donations in his name may be made to Philabundance, 3616 South Galloway St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148.