Frank L. Monzo Jr., entrepreneur and longtime political leader, has died at 73

Frank L. Monzo Jr., 73, of Haddon Township, entrepreneur, longtime Democratic political leader in Philadelphia and South Jersey, and volunteer, died Saturday, Oct. 21, of liver disease at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden.

Mr. Monzo became politically active as a teenager when he volunteered for Robert F. Kennedy’s presidential campaign in 1968. He went on to become a local staff member for George McGovern’s bid for president in 1972, campaign manager and special assistant to U.S. Rep. Tom Foglietta in the 1980s, and active in every campaign for former Philadelphia Mayor and Gov. Ed Rendell from 1977 to 2006.

Over three decades, he was a Pennsylvania state committeeman, Philadelphia committeeman, and city ward chairman. He and his wife, Mary-Rita D’Alessandro, moved from Philadelphia to Haddon Township in 2002, and he became president of the Haddon Township Democratic Club and municipal cochair of the township’s Democratic Party.

“No one knew more about local politics on both sides of the Walt Whitman Bridge than Frank,” his family said in a tribute. “He believed in civic duty and the power of politics to do good.”

Mr. Monzo also served on the Haddon Township Planning and Zoning Board for nearly two decades and impressed neighbors and political supporters with his energy, leadership, and strategic success. “Frank’s steady hand and laser focus on victory was a testimony to his capacity to put the party and organization above any personal gain,” a colleague said. “He was a fierce and strategic political competitor.”

His wife said: “He was a natural leader.”

As a businessman, Mr. Monzo founded Kimco Pest Control in Philadelphia in the 1960s. He closed it in 1992 when he became concerned about chemical effects on the environment and reopened it as Kimco Green Pest Control in Haddon Township in 2012.

He also worked as chief operating officer at Marlton-based Computer Methods Corp. from 1985 to 2015 and impressed colleagues with his business instincts and efficiency. “He could both see the big picture and then, with laserlike focus, attend to the smallest details necessary to accomplish the goal,” his family said.

Francis Louis Monzo Jr. was born in Philadelphia on Dec. 22, 1949. He graduated from Bishop Neumann High School and studied journalism for two years at Temple University and business administration and management for two years at Pennsylvania State University. He joined the Army Reserve Officers Training Corps at Temple and later served in the Army Reserve.

He married Jean Faust, and they had daughter Kim and son Frank. After a divorce, he met D’Alessandro on the political campaign trail in 1977, and they married in 1985, and lived in Southwest Philadelphia before moving to South Jersey.

Mr. Monzo served as marshal for several Italian-American and New Year’s Day parades on Broad Street, pitched on the Computer Methods softball team, and was active with the Bishop Neumann alumni committee. He amassed huge collections of sports and political memorabilia over the years, and treasured his Phillies season tickets since 1971.

He was a member of the Carter Center, Habitat for Humanity, and the Associated Humane Societies. He supported animal rescue efforts and adopted several of his own pets.

“One of the greatest men I’ve ever met,” a friend said in an online tribute. “Caring, compassionate, and a terrific mentor,” another friend said. A colleague said: “I’d trust Frank Monzo with my life.”

His wife said: “He had an amazing gift for knowing someone’s character. He touched the lives of so many people. He was extraordinary in every respect.”

In addition to his wife, children, and former wife, Mr. Monzo is survived by two grandchildren and other relatives.

Services were held on Oct. 26 and 27.

Donations in his name may be made to Main Line Animal Rescue, 1149 Pike Springs Rd., Chester Springs, Pa. 19425; and Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Rd., Voorhees, N.J. 08043.