When I was about 7 years old I was lucky enough to go to and see the show. My three sisters, and myself watched the show religiously. To to be able to actually see it in person, and to meet someone bigger than life to me was just so overwhelming. Once there, I was invited to actually go on air , along with a few other children, with Gene himself. They were doing a bit about a turtle. We were told not to make any noise or say anything. So when Gene London passed me the turtle, and asked me a question about it, my first thought was, ‘They told me not to speak.’ So I didn’t. No worries, he made me feel quite comfortable with my short fame. I wish I had that recording.

— Robin Mann