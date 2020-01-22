For many Philadelphians, children’s show host Gene London was, as reader Kathy Kelly put it, the “Mr. Rogers of my age.”
“He always made me feel like I was the only one he was talking to,” wrote Diane Berger in an email. “A very gentle soul. I knew it when I was little and met him a few years ago and he still was that same type of soul.”
For those lucky enough to have encountered London, who died on Sunday of a cerebral hemorrhage following a fall, he may have been their first brush with celebrity. And what’s clear from the memories of the host, whose show aired on WCAU (Channel 10) from 1959-77, is that it was a responsibility he took seriously all his life.
Here’s just a sample of what’s been shared with The Inquirer and on social media since London’s death was reported on Tuesday: