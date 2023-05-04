Gerald A. ‘Jerry’ Francis, president of Lower Merion Historical Society, has died at 79

Gerald A. “Jerry” Francis, 79, of Lafayette Hill, historical society and neighborhood club president with a passion for Lower Merion, died at Masonic Village at Lafayette Hill on Sunday, March 26, following an illness.

Mr. Francis served as president of Lower Merion Historical Society for 22 years. He spearheaded the renovation of the Lower Merion Academy, an 1812 Quaker school house, and cataloged and maintained its collections. He also restored the 1886 Cynwyd Train Station and conceived the idea for the Cynwyd Heritage Trail.

“The motto of the historical society is to preserve the past for the future, and he took that to heart,” said his wife.

Born in Bala Cynwyd on June 5, 1943, to parents William and Eva Francis, Mr. Francis was a lifelong member of the Bala Cynwyd community, attending St. Matthias School and Monsignor Bonner High School.

During the late 1960s, Mr. Francis went to Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass., for a seminary program, where he met his future wife, Denise Hanouille, in the campus library.

Later, Mr. Francis left the seminary and went back home to study his undergraduate degree in social science at Villanova University. He worked in the Falvey Library on campus, automating the library systems while earning his master’s in library science. During that time, Denise moved to Philly to attend Villanova for her master’s. Soon after she graduated, the two got married in Massachusetts in 1971.

“He was a very giving person,” said his wife. “He always gave very generously of his time. And he was always welcoming.”

Working on computer software at Institute for Scientific Information and later for Biosis, Mr. Francis started his own company called Telebase. In 1988, he received a patent for computer software from the U.S. government.

Preserving Lower Merion history was important to Mr. Francis, who spoke about the Lenape tribe and their history at many elementary schools in the area. He helped author “The First 300,” a three-year community project published by the Lower Merion Historical Society offering a panoramic view of the township’s history.

Deemed “the honorary mayor of Bala Cynwyd” by the community, Mr. Francis was also the president of the Neighborhood Club of Bala Cynwyd (NCBC) for at least 35 years, volunteering, working on the beautification committee, and organizing Fourth of July parades and celebrations.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Francis is survived by his three daughters, Suzanne Francis with partner Vick Aita, Angela Francis, and Sarah Francis with partner Geoffrey Forney, along with many nieces and nephews.

The funeral was held at St. Matthias Catholic Church in Bala Cynwyd on April 1.

Contributions to honor Mr. Francis can be made to St. Matthias Catholic Church, The Lower Merion Historical Society, and the Masonic Village at Lafayette Hill.