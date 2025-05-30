Gerald Kaufman, former Pa. state representative and environmental and social activist, has died at 92

Gerald Kaufman, 92, of Philadelphia, three-term member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, former executive director of Awbury Arboretum, first president of the Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership, longtime attorney, and retired organizational development consultant, died Saturday, May 10, of age-associated decline at Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

A self-described progressive Democrat from Pittsburgh, Mr. Kaufman was elected to the state House of Representatives in 1966 and served three terms through November 1972. He represented Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, and most notably championed the passing of the 1971 Equal Rights Amendment to the Pennsylvania constitution.

He served on the Health and Welfare, and Education Committees in the House, chaired the welfare subcommittee of the Appropriations Committee, and aggressively addressed poverty, industrial development, and other public concerns.

“Even though it was only six years … I was very out front on so many issues of our day, environmental, women’s rights, civil rights,” he said in a 2019 interview with Jennifer Ott, then associate archivist for the House of Representatives. “I was very active, and I think I touched the liberal base of my district because I was outspoken as hell.”

Mr. Kaufman said he was influenced politically by Kirkland Leroy Irvis, former speaker of the House, and other progressive leaders. He protested against the Vietnam War and told Ott that the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment was “one of my proudest moments. … Very fulfilling and very exciting for me.”

After his third term, Mr. Kaufman stepped away from the House. “I had accomplished what I wanted to accomplish in six years, and it was time to move on,” he said in 2019. “I don’t think I had the personality to make a career of it. … I think I was a good catalyst, but I think it was over for me.”

“He quickly emerged as its champion, recognizing the need for a formal organization dedicated to connecting communities and protecting our creeks and green spaces.” Officials of the Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership on Mr. Kaufman

He went on to work for legal aid nonprofits in Pennsylvania and later as an organizational development consultant in Philadelphia. In the 1980s, he was executive director of the American Institute of Criminal Justice, director of the National Prison Overcrowding Project, and president of the Center for Effective Public Policy.

He was president of the Southeastern Pennsylvania chapter of Americans for Democratic Action in the 1990s and served on boards for the Pennsylvania Prison Society, Utility Emergency Services Fund, and other groups. “I was always wanting to work in social change organizations.” he said in 2019.

Mr. Kaufman was executive director of Awbury Arboretum from 2000 through 2009, and he helped establish the Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership in 2005. He was president of the watershed partnership from 2005 to 2014.

“We are deeply grateful for Gerry’s vision, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the health and vitality of our watershed,” former colleagues at TTF said in a tribute. “His legacy lives on in every trail walked, tree planted, and community brought together in care for our shared environment.”

“I made news on so many issues, and the district then responded to me, and it was very liberal district, and I was very liberal.” Mr. Kaufman on why he was elected to three terms in the state House of Representatives

Before his time in the House, Mr. Kaufman practiced corporate, tax, and business law in Pittsburgh. Later, in Philadelphia, he wrote opinion pieces about local government for The Inquirer and Daily News.

In online tributes, former colleagues praised his “passion for nature, community, and connection” and called him “a visionary leader and friend.” One former colleague said: “Gerry, with his keen intellect, good humor, and potent persuasive skills, waged and won many battles for people and communities in need. … Gerry was my hero.”

Gerald Kaufman was born June 14, 1932, in Pittsburgh. He was interested in politics, law, and community service as a young man, and he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government at Yale University in 1954 and law degree at Columbia Law School in 1957.

He joined his father, Sam, in practicing law for a time in Pittsburgh but discovered his real passion was politics and public service. So, after serving on the Allegheny County Council and working on Molly Yard’s unsuccessful campaign for state representative in the early 1960s, he ran himself and won.

“We’re indefensible. We haven’t done anything to become the effective governmental force this state needs.” Mr. Kaufman in 1971 on the slow-moving pace of action in the House of Representatives

He served in the Army Reserve, got married, and had a daughter, Ann, and a son, Jim. After a divorce, he married Shelly Yanoff and welcomed her family into his.

Mr. Kaufman enjoyed body surfing at the Jersey Shore. He was an avid reader, especially of Latin American writers, and formed unofficial book clubs with friends.

He and his wife lived for decades in Mount Airy and hosted memorable dinner parties at which Mr. Kaufman would initiate lively discussions, especially with young people, about current events and important issues.

“He was very gregarious, inquisitive, and opinionated,” said his stepson David Yanoff. “He was curious and engaging. He always wanted to know what people thought.”

In addition to his wife and children, Mr. Kaufman is survived by other relatives. A sister died earlier.

Services were held May 16.

Donations in his name may be made to the American Civil Liberties Union, 125 Broad St., 18th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10004; and Awbury Arboretum, 1 Awbury Road, Philadelphia, Pa. 19138.