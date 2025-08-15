Inez J. Turner, longtime Philadelphia schoolteacher, administrator, and master bridge player, has died at 100

Inez J. Turner, 100, of Philadelphia, longtime schoolteacher and administrator in the School District of Philadelphia, nationally ranked master bridge player, 74-year member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority, mentor, and volunteer, died Thursday, July 17, of age-associated decline at St. Francis Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare.

Mrs. Turner was outgoing and generous, smart and funny, said her granddaughter, Raven Green. She was a natural-born teacher, “a people person,” and adept at organization and instruction.

She worked in the classroom and administration at the Edward Heston School on North 54th Street and other Philadelphia schools for 36 years, from 1949 to her retirement in 1985. She dealt with racism and misogyny as a child and an adult, shared lessons on civil rights with students in the turbulent 1960s, and always championed the inclusion of Black history courses in the schools.

Her family has a tradition of education advocacy, and she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education at what is now Cheyney University and Howard University. “Her unwavering devotion to education left an indelible mark on generations of students and colleagues,” her granddaughter said. “She always had the same mission, to uplift, nurture, and inspire young minds to be their very best.”

On Feb. 22, her 100th birthday, Mrs. Turner’s achievements were recognized by Speaker Joanna McClinton in the Pennsylvania House, and in Philadelphia by city and school officials. She was also featured on TV news segments, and she flashed red lipstick and purple polished nails on her clip for CBS News Philadelphia. “Somebody said, ‘You’re too old to wear something like this,’” she said on camera, “and I said, ‘No, I’m not!’”

She joined Delta Sigma Theta in 1951, and her granddaughter said: “She was dedicated to community service and building bonds of lasting sisterhood.” In a tribute, her sorority sisters said she “graced us with dignity, authenticity, elegance, emotional intelligence, and confidence that could light up a room.”

Mrs. Turner began playing bridge seriously in the 1950s and went on to excel competitively and mentor other elite players for 70 years. She played nearly every Monday for decades with her local Sayre women’s club and traveled around the country to compete in tournaments.

She climbed to No. 121 in the American Bridge Association national rankings, and others described her style of play as “no nonsense.” ABA members, many of them her former opponents, attended her celebration of life and said in a tribute: “She put joy and wisdom in our lives. Her stories and experiences have enriched us all.”

Mrs. Turner was an engaging storyteller, her friends said, and she had plenty of tales to tell. She talked of growing up in South Philadelphia in the 1930s and ‘40s, and meeting thousands of students in the 1950s, ’60s, ’70s, and ‘80s. Until recently, she was still refining her bridge playing advice. “When she told a story, you listened,” a friend said at her celebration of life.

Friends also noted her “strength,” “energy,” “infectious laugh,” and “words of wisdom” in tributes. “She was a caring, lovely, and sensitive woman,” said longtime friend Jean Waites-Howard. Another friend said: “Your tenacity and grace are inspirational.”

Inez Louise Jackson was born Feb. 22, 1925. Her family was one of the first Black families in South Philadelphia, and she attended St. Simon the Cyrenian Episcopal Church.

Later, she was sergeant-at-arms for the Sisterhood Guild and active with the Order of the Daughters of the King at the African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Cheyney in 1947 and master’s degree at Howard in 1949.

She married Howard Turner in 1957, and they had a son, Glenn, and lived for decades in West Philadelphia. Her husband and son died earlier.

Mrs. Turner played piano her whole life and embraced the Jamaican heritage on her father’s side of the family. She was fashionable, poised and elegant, everybody said. “She was known for her impeccable sense of style,” her granddaughter said.

The headline for her CBS News Philadelphia birthday story is: Philadelphia woman joins the centenarian club, gives the secret to a long and happy life. Those secrets, Mrs. Turner said into the camera, are “go through life doing what you like to do. And most of all, I thank God for my blessings.”

In addition to her granddaughter, Mrs. Turner is survived by other relatives. A sister died earlier.

A celebration of her life was held on July 29.