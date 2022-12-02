James McClelland, 88, of Philadelphia, executive director emeritus at the Philadelphia Art Alliance, former director of development and public relations at the Curtis Institute of Music and the Settlement Music School, author, mentor, and prolific fund-raiser, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, of failure to thrive at his home near Washington Square.

A lifelong Philadelphian who could neither read music nor play it, Mr. McClelland instead became one of the city’s most successful supporters of its composers, conductors, singers, and instrumentalists. He told The Inquirer in 1984 that he tried to play the piano as an adult, “but I found my fingers were too short.”

So he was a mentor, friend, and unwavering advocate to countless virtuosos such as pianist Steven DeGroote, conductor Thomas Fulton, and clarinetist Stewart Newbold Jr. He was executive director at the Art Alliance from 1996 to 2000 and then a development consultant until he retired for good a few years later.

Earlier, Mr. McClelland worked as a cultural events producer and promoter, and he interacted with hundreds of music students and staff at Curtis and Settlement throughout the 1970s, ‘80s, and ‘90s. A tireless fund-raiser, he organized events to support music programs, fountain and parks projects in the city, HIV/AIDS research, and other causes.

One of his signature productions was the 1994 Light Up the Night Against AIDS benefit at the Academy of Music that featured entertainers such as Beatrice Arthur, Tommy Tune, and Gary Morris. Most recently, he had been working with others to create a memorial to Philadelphia classical singer Marian Anderson.

“He was enormously energetic and committed to whatever he was doing,” said his husband, Lynn Miller. “He had a generosity of spirit, a mischievous sense of humor, affability, and a twinkle of the eye.”

Captivated throughout his life by the city’s parks and fountains, Mr. McClelland and his husband coauthored City in a Park: A History of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park System in 2015. He also published 2005′s Fountains of Philadelphia: A Guide, 2007′s Philadelphia Guide to Visual and Performing Arts, and 2010′s The Martinos: A Legacy of Art.

“Fountains are a sign of a city’s humanity and culture,” Mr. McClelland told The Inquirer in 2005. “Rome is called the City of Fountains. Philadelphia could be its sister city.” He also wrote articles for The Inquirer, Art & Antiques magazine, Pennsylvania Heritage magazine, and other publications.

“He was the best boss anybody could have had,” a colleague said in a tribute. “He conceptualized and ran an event like no one I know, and his enthusiasm was infectious.” Another friend described him as “so bright, so accomplished in his professional life, so devoted to music and the arts, so kind and gentle, so generous.”

Born July 2, 1934, in Philadelphia, Mr. McClelland told The Inquirer in 2005 that he gained his appreciation for parks and fountains by visiting Hunting Park in North Philadelphia and the Art Museum with his family when he was a boy. He graduated from Northeast High School, served four years in the Army, including time with an artillery unit in Germany, and attended the Charles Morris Price School of Advertising and Journalism after his discharge.

He met Miller in 1971, and, after living as partners for decades, they married in 2013 and lived in Philadelphia. He was featured in The Inquirer Magazine in 1984 because his three-story townhouse in Center City had an open, platformed, two-story skylighted area between the living and dining rooms that he used as a stage.

“I’ve had the extreme pleasure of having many young people perform here who then went on to significant careers,” Mr. McClelland said.

He was on the board of trustees at the Academy of Vocal Arts, supported the Philadelphia Foundation, and collected autographs and 19th-century maritime paintings. Friends called him “Gentleman Jim” and said he was “huggable,” “edgily funny,” and a “pioneer in arts administration.”

He told The Inquirer that one of his favorite haunts was the Water Falls Fountain at 10th and Locust Streets. “You can just go there and sit and meditate and unwind,” he said. “My horoscope is a water sign, Cancer, so I’m attracted to water.”

In a tribute, a friend and former colleague said: “The full-throttle commitment he had to those and that which he loved was amazing to witness. His energy, sparkle, and generosity were infectious. We will miss his mischief.”

In addition to his husband, Mr. McClelland is survived by other relatives. A sister and four brothers died earlier.

A celebration of his life is to be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Old Pine Street Presbyterian Church, 412 Pine St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106.

Donations in his name may be made to the Philadelphia Chamber Music Society, 1528 Walnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19102; and the Jim McClelland Fund for the Performing Arts at the Philadelphia Foundation, 1835 Market St., Suite 2410, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103.