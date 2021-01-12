Mr. Randolph loved baseball and the Phillies, and routinely rounded up nephews and nieces for games at old Connie Mack Stadium. He liked to note that his retirement in 2008 coincided with the Phillies winning the World Series. He shared the same corny jokes with generations of family, and went out of his way to put folks at ease. He was simultaneously the life of the party and the adult that young people approached for advice.