Jeanne P. Kelly, pioneering technology executive, award-winning Norristown painter, and ‘rare bird,’ has died at 96

Jeanne P. Kelly, 96, of Jeffersonville, Montgomery County, pioneering information technology executive, technical writer, and publications director at General Electric and Unisys tech firms, award-winning water color painter, mentor, and Villanova University graduate at 47, died Saturday, Nov. 1, of age-associated decline at Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital.

Born in Mays Landing, N.J., and reared in Norristown, Mrs. Kelly graduated from Norristown High School a year ahead of schedule in 1946 and rose rapidly from secretary at an accounting firm to IT executive at GE and publications director at Unisys. She succeeded, her friends said, because she was extraordinarily independent and ambitious.

Advertisement

She studied IT manuals after work, befriended programming colleagues at lunchtime, learned computer coding from them, and went on to write complex technical text for NASA space bids and other groundbreaking projects. “She was ahead of her time,” said longtime friend Lee Swayze. “She was a fierce student and a woman of action.”

Another friend, Will Earley, said: “She was a rare bird.”

Mrs. Kelly was assigned to GE’s Missile & Space Vehicle Department in King of Prussia and spent two years in California on a special space project. Later, she supervised technical publications at what is now Unisys.

In 1976, at 47, she earned a bachelor’s degree in administration at Villanova. She retired in 1988.

She also drove alone cross-country to work for GE in California and lobbied Pennsylvania officials later to amend laws so women could own property as individuals. She championed volunteer work throughout her life and told friends it was her duty “to help those who we do not know their names.”

Swayze said: “She worked tirelessly to mentor and promote other females in a time of little fashion or willingness to validate gender discrimination.”

She became a noted water color artist in retirement and specialized in colorful landscapes, portraits, and European churches. She was active at the Greater Norristown Art League, the Perkiomen Valley Art Center, and the plein air group at the Philadelphia Watercolor Society.

In 2013, she won the Rainbow Arts & Crafts Award from the Greater Norristown Art League for a work she called “Wilderness.”

Mrs. Kelly traveled the world and especially enjoyed France and Germany. She tended her garden and koi fish pond back home in Jeffersonville, loved animals, and supported the Elmwood Zoo and the Montgomery County SPCA.

Her goal as a volunteer and supporter, Swayze said, was “to develop sustainable change during these difficult times.”

Jeanne Prickitt was born Aug. 13, 1929. Her family moved from Mays Landing to Norristown when she was five, and she grew up with a sister, Joyce, and a brother, Ken, and other siblings. She spent much of her time as a girl with her grandmother.

She married Robert Kelly in the 1970s. He died in 1977.

Mrs. Kelly attended St. Francis of Assisi Church in Norristown, made many memories with friends and family, and doted on her Siamese cat. She was opinionated, friends said, and rarely shied away from sharing her viewpoint on important issues.

“She was very smart and articulate,” Earley said. “She was tolerant of people and would spend hours talking with them.”

Swayze said: “She was a woman for the ages.”

In addition to her sister and brother, Ms. Kelly is survived by other relatives. A brother died earlier.

Services were held Nov. 8.

Donations in her name may be made to the Elmwood Park Zoo, 1661 Harding Blvd., Norristown, Pa. 19401; and the Montgomery County SPCA, 19 E. Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, Pa. 19428.