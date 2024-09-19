Jim Murray Sr., Hall of Fame soccer coach, longtime athletic director, and teacher at St. Joseph’s Prep, has died at 82

Jim Murray Sr., 82, of Bryn Mawr, Hall of Fame soccer coach, longtime athletic director, mentor, and retired math teacher at St. Joseph’s Preparatory School, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, of cancer at Bryn Mawr Hospital.

The founder and first coach of the school’s soccer program, Mr. Murray spent 46 seasons prowling the pitch at the Prep and leading his teams to what he called “surreal” success. They appeared in the Catholic League playoffs 41 straight seasons, won 25 Catholic League Southern Division titles, played in 16 league title games, and won the championship in 2010.

“I don’t remember who, but it was a notable person who said, ‘It isn’t how many championships you win, it’s how many you play in,’” Mr. Murray told The Inquirer when he retired from coaching in 2016. “It makes a lot of sense. It takes a heck of a lot of effort and work to get there.”

Mr. Murray’s 620 career victories rank second in state high school soccer history to the 642 of Archbishop Ryan coach George Todt. Three times he was named Catholic League boys’ soccer coach of the year.

Coaches associations around the state named him soccer coach of the year in 1989, 1996, and 2002, and one publication said he was the coach of the decade for the 1980s. In his honor, the Prep’s soccer and football teams displayed his JPM initials on their uniforms during games this month.

“His door was always open,” former Prep athletic director Dennis Hart told The Inquirer in 2016. “It says volumes about who he is.”

Mr. Murray was mentored by Jack Dunn, hall of fame soccer coach at St. Joseph’s College, now University, and embraced what he said was “the importance of honing skills and playing smart position soccer.” In online tributes, former players noted his “character, honesty, commitment, and kindness,” and “passion, drive, inspiration, and integrity.”

He also served as the Prep’s athletic director for 44 years and oversaw the addition of wrestling, indoor track, lacrosse, and volleyball teams. He was chair of the math department, dean of students, president of the alumni Board of Governors, and on the school’s Board of Trustees.

He graduated from the Prep in 1959 and was cocaptain of the soccer team as a senior at St. Joseph’s College. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 1963 and a master’s degree in math later at Villanova University.

He joined the Prep’s teaching staff in 1969 and retired from the classroom in 2014. He taught and coached soccer and baseball at Friends’ Central School for four years before going to the Prep.

“Coach deserved this, and we wanted to give it to him. My freshman year, we promised him that this team was going to take it all just for him.” Prep player Pat Kardish after winning the 2010 Catholic League boy's soccer championship

“Fifty years is pretty tough to do,” Mr. Murray told The Inquirer in 2016. “Of course I’m proud of it. At the same time, even as I say it, it’s a blip. It doesn’t seem like 50 [years] in many respects.”

He taught probability and statistics in math classes, and former colleagues at the Prep said in a tribute: “His love of math and his passion for the students never wavered.”

Mr. Murray won service and alumni awards from Prep colleagues, and was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, Southeastern Pennsylvania Soccer Hall of Fame, and the athletic and soccer halls of fame at St. Joseph’s University. A few months ago, he was invited into the Prep’s Hall of Excellence.

He served in every official position for the Catholic League over the years and earned a Special Achievement Award from the Philadelphia Sportswriters Association in 2007. He taught summer school at the Prep, and his family created an annual award in his name for seniors on the soccer team.

“It brings back a lot of memories. That’s what a lot of that means to me. The only thing that lasts are memories.” Mr. Murray after a St. Joseph's Prep soccer team reunion in 2016.

One of his former players said: “He literally changed my life and put me in a position to succeed.”

James Preston Murray was born Jan. 25, 1942, in Philadelphia. He grew up in Germantown, ran track and played defensive back on the Prep’s football team, and got his start as a teacher by tutoring other students.

He met Carole Redding at a Young Democrats meeting, and they married in 1965. They lived in Rosemont and Villanova, and had daughters Beth and Jackie, and sons Jim, Drew, and Chris. His wife died in 2012, and he moved to Bryn Mawr a few years ago.

Mr. Murray played club soccer as an adult, followed the Phillies closely, and had season tickets to Eagles games. He and his family spent fun-filled annual vacations in Ocean City, N.J.

He doted on his children and grandchildren, and was one of four family generations to attend the Prep. He presented his grandson JP with his diploma from the Prep in June, and his daughter Beth said her son Matthew attended the Prep in the mid-2000s “to play soccer for his grandfather.”

Mr. Murray especially embraced his faith, and his family said in a tribute: “More important than his accomplishments and accolades on the pitch, he was most proud of his time in the classroom, shaping the lives of generations of ‘men for others’ who walked the halls of 17th and Girard.”

In addition to his children, Mr. Murray is survived by 14 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a brother, and other relatives. Another brother died earlier this month.

Services were held on Sept. 10 and 11.

Donations in his name may be made to the soccer program at St. Joseph’s Preparatory School, Office of Institutional Advancement, 1733 Girard Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130.