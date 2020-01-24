She said her husband came by his beautiful voice naturally. His working-class parents who lived in North Philadelphia had met as members of the Lessie Spurlock Opera Company. His father, John David Jenkins Sr. was a well known “basso profundo” singer and soloist who performed throughout Philadelphia. His mother, Alma, was also a singer. His father worked at Connelly Containers, a paper packaging company in Bala Cynwyd and his mother worked in a women’s health care office.