John Garrow, Philadelphia Fire Department battalion chief and mentor, has died at 60

John Garrow, 60, of Fox Chase, a longtime veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department, battalion chief, and fire academy educator, died on Monday, Feb. 19, after suffering a heart attack while on duty at his firehouse in Nicetown.

Chief Garrow had been a Philadelphia firefighter for 32 years across 11 fire stations, working his way up from a rookie at Ladder 19 in Center City to become the chief of Battalion 8 in 2017, teaching dozens of fire academy classes around the Philadelphia region along the way.

On the job and in his personal life, Chief Garrow was known for his sharp sense of humor, selflessness, and the camaraderie he helped foster among rank-and-file firefighters.

“He enjoyed the job so much that he would say it didn’t feel like a job to him,” said Derek Bowmer, Philadelphia Fire Department executive chief, who worked with him at North Philadelphia’s Engine 55, where Chief Garrow acted as lieutenant and captain under him.

Chief Garrow served as a combat engineer with the Army before graduating from the Philadelphia Fire Academy on New Year’s Eve 1993. He got his start across the street from the Mutter Museum at Ladder 19, cycling through different fire stations as he climbed the ranks to lieutenant in 2002, captain in 2007, and eventually, battalion chief a decade later.

As the chief of Battalion 8, he oversaw the daily operations, training, and emergency response of fire stations in West Kensington, East Falls, Nicetown, Franklinville, and Glenwood. His favorite part of the job remained the people, even as he hit retirement age.

“My dad kept telling me that once they hit 30 years, most firefighters retire,” said his daughter, Becky Garrow. “He just kept saying the guys that work at his firehouse — the guys he loved so much — are the reason why he kept showing up.”

Bowmer remembered Chief Garrow as a “very approachable” leader whose philosophy amounted to honesty and humility first, humor second. “He always told me to be real, never forget where I came from, [and to] pass information down,” said Bowmer. “He always said, ‘We’re not gonna be here forever.’”

Under a recent Facebook tribute from the Philadelphia Fire Department, more than 200 people commented to pay their respects — including dozens of firefighters who worked under Chief Garrow at one point or another.

Chief Garrow was “always a gentleman” who “would jump on a grenade for his men. I’m so proud to have worked under him as a young firefighter,” wrote one former coworker.

He was “hands down one of the best people I’ve ever encountered” and “eased every shift,” wrote another. Others called Chief Garrow “top notch” and a “shining example” of what a leader should be.

Chief Garrow’s daughter said her father was known for his sense of humor, which could switch from slapstick to sarcasm at the drop of a dime. “I’ve been cracking jokes throughout all of this because that’s what my dad would do,” she said. “I feel like I am so much like him, just trying to look on the bright side and wondering what’s best for everybody.”

Chief Garrow’s go-to joke was a pie in the face during special occasions, birthdays and reunions. “That’s how you knew you were part of the family,” said his daughter.

Chief Garrow was a talented cook, according to his daughter. He was known across Fox Chase and the fire department for his spaghetti sauce, a secret family recipe Chief Garrow learned from his mother. A few days before he died, Becky Garrow said, her father made a batch and kept some in the freezer for her to take home.

When off duty and out of the kitchen, Chief Garrow enjoyed riding his motorcycle, teeing off at Burholme Park’s golf range, and spending time with his three grandchildren.

In addition to his daughter and grandchildren, Chief Garrow is survived by his wife, Shanon; sons Brandon Weyer and Mycol Dennis; three sisters; a brother; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 13, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Fox Chase.

Donations in Chief Garrow’s name can be made to the International Association of Fire Local 22 Widow’s Fund, 415 N. Fifth St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123.