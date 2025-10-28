John R. Saler, longtime lobbyist and political strategist, has died at 67

John R. Saler, 67, of Bala Cynwyd, longtime political and commercial lobbyist, effective political fundraiser and strategist, government and media relations consultant, financial services executive, film producer, TV vice president, board member, and volunteer, died Friday, Oct. 24, of Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia at his home.

Personable, creative, and dynamic, colleagues said, Mr. Saler was a natural at political strategy and fundraising. He was funny and persuasive, they said, and he worked closely with former Mayors Wilson Goode and Michael Nutter, former Sen. Bob Casey, former Gov. Ed Rendell, and current Gov. Josh Shapiro.

For three decades, he also represented and consulted for businesses, nonprofits, and institutions such as Wawa, Peco, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and Welcome America. They all benefited, colleagues said, from his expertise in finance, business development, and crisis management.

In 2010, he told the Corporate Council Business Journal: “Though I’m a registered Democrat, I prefer to identify myself as an ‘ardent moderate.’”

He spent more than 20 years, from 2001 to 2023, as a senior consultant and chair of the government and public affairs division at Stradley Ronon L.L.C. “His distinguished career as a campaign strategist, fundraiser, and political commentator render him a unique asset to the firm’s clients,” Stradley colleagues said in 2022.

He campaigned for Goode’s successful reelection as mayor in 1987, became part of “Nutter’s brain trust” in the 1990s, and helped boost Shapiro’s climb to governor in 2023. “He was the guy people went to for guidance, to build a campaign, to see through a challenge, and had a unique way of blending wise counsel with distinctive humor,” Shapiro said in a tribute. “His impact will be broad and lasting.”

“John was a dear friend for more than two decades who brought levity and joy into my life. He was one of one and someone who you could always count on.” Gov. Josh Shapiro

Mr. Saler ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in the 1994 Democratic primary and told supporters at a rally in 1993: “The time has come for Harrisburg to get out of the private lives of women, get off the backs of small business, and get away from the business of private enterprise.”

He moved from Virginia to New York in the 1980s to be vice president of motion pictures and TV development for David Susskind’s production company, and then to Philadelphia as senior vice president of government relations for Karr Barth Associates and corporate lobbyist with William W. Batoff Associates. In the 1990s, he spent time in California coproducing the film Good Luck.

“Wherever he went, he delivered results,” David Lipson, a longtime friend and CEO of Philadelphia Magazine, said in a tribute. “He was a strong presence, a true character, and someone who made an impact.”

Born in Philadelphia, Mr. Saler earned a bachelor’s degree in communications at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., in 1980 and worked as a copyboy for the Washington Post and then a TV newsman and show host for ABC affiliates in Virginia.

“He loved being able to help people. People just gravitated toward him, and he told a great story.” Mr. Saler's wife, Christina

In Philadelphia, he became chair of the International Airport Advisory Board, charter member of the Democratic Leadership Council, and a member of boards, committees, councils, and commissions for the Philadelphia Orchestra, Academy of Music, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Welcome America, and other organizations.

He seemed to know somebody everywhere, and his caricature hung on the wall at the old Palm restaurant. In his honor, Shapiro flew an American flag over the Capitol in Harrisburg last week.

“He was the most unique individual I ever met,” said Larry Ceisler, a longtime friend and colleague.

He earned the Liberty Bell Award for civic involvement from the city and other honors for service and achievement from the American Cancer Society, Project Rainbow, and other groups. He was featured often in the politics and society pages of The Inquirer and Daily News.

“We’re like everybody else. We want to prosper. We want our families to prosper. We want clean neighborhoods. We want incorruptible people in office.” Mr. Saler describing Philadelphia voters he said he represented in 1987

He appeared on TV and radio talk shows, and was profiled by City and State Pa. magazine, Philadelphia Magazine, and other publications. He was asked to describe the keys to success in a 2018 Philadelphia Magazine article and said: “Be true to your word. Give something back to charity and/or volunteerism. And for heaven’s sake, be nice, even to your competitors. Because if you’re not, people will know. Goodwill goes a long way.”

John Rudofker Saler was born Aug. 6, 1958, in Philadelphia. He moved to Florida with his mother when he was 11 but returned to Merion often to stay with family.

He met Christina Donato on a blind date in 1998, and they married in 2000, and had daughters Isabel and Alexa. “John loved being a girl dad,” his wife said.

He also enjoyed squash, tennis, fishing, movies, desserts, and cigars. He was college roommates with actor Alec Baldwin at George Washington and later posed for a picture with his favorite film director, Mel Brooks.

At home, he cheered at his daughter’s soccer games and played catch with the melons at the supermarket. “You were always loud in your love for others,” said his daughter Alexa. His daughter Isabel said: “Our relationship was the most important and special thing in my entire life.”

Family and friends said he never complained after his medical diagnoses. “Not once,” Lipson said. “He chose joy. He chose connection.”

His wife said: “He was dynamic, kind, and thoughtful. He made you feel loved.”

In addition to his wife and daughters, Mr. Saler is survived by a sister, two brothers, and other relatives.

Services were held on Oct. 26.

Donations in his name may be made to the Philadelphia Orchestra, 300 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19102.