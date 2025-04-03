John H. Trudeau, retired director of the Center for Social Policy and Community Development at Temple, has died at 79

John H. Trudeau, 79, of Philadelphia, retired director of the Center for Social Policy and Community Development at Temple University, longtime social worker, former postgraduate instructor at Temple and Marywood University, mentor, and volunteer, died Tuesday, March 11, of complications from frontotemporal dementia at his home in Germantown.

Dr. Trudeau was adept at critical thinking and problem-solving, and his natural empathy and compassion led him to a long career of helping families, especially children and young people, confront and overcome all kinds of obstacles. He joined Temple’s Center for Social Policy and Community Development in 1981, became director in 1999, and oversaw initiatives that bolstered local youth services, adult literacy, and workforce, community, and professional development.

The center is now part of the Lenfest Center for Community Workforce Partnerships.

Dr. Trudeau was especially proficient in foster care, violence prevention, and child abuse and neglect. He was coordinator of the center’s Child Welfare Training Institute and organized workshops, classes, and conferences on juvenile justice, public housing, aging, employment, and other issues that affected Philadelphia families.

He was also active with the City Wide Youth Agency, the Neighbors Community Program in Germantown, the Caring for Friends food program, and other organizations. Earlier, he was a caseworker for Catholic Social Services and the Children’s Aid Society.

“Everything that John got involved with was an opportunity to promote his dedication to racial justice and care for creation,” said his wife, Terry. “At Temple, he worked on outreach to the neighborhood because he thought it was important to meet people where they are.”

“I’ll cherish his memory and strive to live by his example of patience, kindness, and generosity.” A friend in a tribute to Dr. Trudeau

He spoke about the impacts of social service programs at public events and on local TV programs, and was featured in The Inquirer in a 1982 story about the Lower Wissahickon Sitting Society, a babysitting co-op he helped support in Germantown. He stepped down as director at the Temple center in 2007 and taught master’s degree classes in social work at Temple and Marywood until fully retiring in 2014.

Dr. Trudeau also championed political and faith-based action. He was involved with voter registration and get-out-the-vote drives, and served as a judge of elections for more than two decades.

He served on councils and committees at St. Francis of Assisi and St. Vincent de Paul Parishes in Germantown, and was a key fundraiser and liturgy coordinator. “His true love and calling was as a social worker in every phase of his life,” his family said in a tribute.

John Hugh Trudeau was born Aug. 28, 1945, in Tampa, Fla. His family moved to Drexel Hill when he was 5, and he graduated from Archmere Academy in Claymont, Del., in 1963.

“He set a really high bar that was tough to match. I love him and will miss his sparkling wit and tenderness.” A relative in a tribute to Dr. Trudeau

He played football and track at Archmere, and was on its 1961 football team that went 8-0 and featured star receiver and future president Joe Biden. He enjoyed trips to Vermont to visit his grandparents and was inspired by the Norbertine priests at Archmere.

He graduated from St. Norbert College in Wisconsin and considered joining the priesthood. Instead, he went into social work and earned a master’s degree at the University of Pennsylvania and doctorate at Temple in 1999.

He met Terry Clark at Catholic Social Services, and they married in 1971, and had daughters Genevieve, Therese, and Katrina, and son Jacques. They lived in Germantown for more than 55 years, his wife said, because they valued the neighborhood’s diversity and history of inclusion.

Dr. Trudeau was a master storyteller. He enjoyed slapstick humor, waterparks, board games, and crossword puzzles.

He followed the Philly sports teams, was an avid bicyclist, and took his family on memorable camping and fishing trips. He liked to interact with young people, and many of them said later that his influence was “transformative.”

Material things had little value for him. “He was one of the good ones,” a friend said in a tribute. “Germantown will be forever changed due to his kindness and love.”

Another friend said: “John always had a twinkle in his eye that put a smile on my face.” His wife said: “He was the kindest man I ever knew. He couldn’t help himself.”

In addition to his wife and children, Dr. Trudeau is survived by 13 grandchildren and other relatives. A brother died earlier.

A service and celebration of his life were held March 22.

Donations in his name may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 109 E. Price St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19144; and Face to Face Germantown, 123 E. Price St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19144.