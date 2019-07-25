John V. Hasson, 83, formerly of Wyndmoor, a trial lawyer and businessman in Montgomery County for 35 years, died Tuesday, July 23, of a heart attack at Abington Hospital – Jefferson Health.
Mr. Hasson joined the Fort Washington law firm of Timoney Knox in 1961 and was a partner there for 29 years before retiring in 1996. He represented plaintiffs in cases involving personal injury, motor-vehicle and construction-site accidents, product liability, and insurance claims.
Born in Wyndmoor, he graduated from St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in 1954, St. Joseph’s University in 1958, and Villanova School of Law in 1961. He was admitted to the bar a year later. While studying at Villanova, he was a member of the Law Review.
Mr. Hasson was known as a skilled litigator who mentored many younger lawyers. He served the profession as a past president of the Montgomery County Trial Lawyers Association. He served the public by providing pro bono legal assistance, his family said.
“This was true, especially in Wyndmoor,” said his son, Patrick. “He would not turn anybody down that needed his help. Sometimes, they would give him a jug of homemade wine.”
Mr. Hasson liked to work, even in his free time. He had a series of commercial investment properties that he and a group of childhood friends renovated, rented, and eventually sold. Some were in rural areas of Montgomery County that he foresaw would be developed later.
“He never tired of working around his house, at his Shore home in Avalon, and rolling up his sleeves to do the hard work on his investment properties himself. He would tackle any job, big or small, from fixing the roof, to painting, to cement work,” his son said. “He hated to pay anybody to do anything.”
Despite his penchant for work, Mr. Hasson found time to play golf and tennis and enjoy the outdoors. He sponsored an annual horseshoes tournament in Avalon with a $1,000 purse. Participants paid $25 to enter. “It was my father’s favorite day of the year,” his son said.
Known as “Jack,” Mr. Hasson was gregarious, joyful, and energetic, his family said. He loved meeting people of different backgrounds and enjoyed regaling listeners at parties with engaging, funny stories.
“I met Mr. Hasson on my very first day of college in 1981. He was the father of a student who would become my lifelong friend, Patrick Hasson," said Philadelphia lawyer Edward J. Bradley Jr.
Bradley said Mr. Hasson loved to compete but always with self-deprecating good humor. “As young men we saw in him someone who was accomplished, respected, and successful, but also knew how to enjoy life, embrace people, and make friends. Work hard, play hard, laugh often, be kind and enjoy life; that’s what you saw every day in Jack Hasson,” Bradley said.
He was married for 60 years to Barbara Lill Hasson. They had six children, whom they raised in Wyndmoor. Later, the couple moved to Wyncote.
They enjoyed touring the U.S. and Canada with friends and family. “We still talk about the adventures we encountered on our cross-country road trip in an RV,” his children said.
He was an involved father. Three of his children followed him into the practice of law. He also enjoyed spending time with his 19 grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, and grandchildren, he is survived by children Mary Rose Lynch, Patrick, Regina Daly, Suzanne dePillis, Caroline Williamson, and John Jr.
Viewings from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, will be followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Genevieve Roman Catholic Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Philadelphia.
Memorial contributions may be made to For Pete’s Sake Cancer Respite Foundation, 620 W. Germantown Pike, Suite 250, Plymouth Meeting, Pa. 19462 or via www.takeabreakfromcancer.org.