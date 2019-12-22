According to an online biography on Mr. Segel, the first broadcast was carried by 58 cable systems in 20 states and its first year registered $112 million in sales. At the time, there were more than a dozen other shopping channels trying to copy and improve HSN’s success. QVC was the one that came closest and eventually consolidated with HSN under the umbrella name of Qurate Retail Group. The channel now reaches more than 23 million customers worldwide and is one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world.