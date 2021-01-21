- Julius B. Flynn Jr.
- 78 years old
- Lived in Glen Mills
- He was a mentor for hundreds of students and players
Julius B. Flynn Jr., 78, of Glen Mills, a former professor, department chairman, and football coach at Cheyney University, died Friday, Jan. 8, of COVID-19 at Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Having grown up in Memphis in the 1940s and ’50s under Jim Crow laws that enforced racial segregation, Dr. Flynn spent the rest of his life battling bigotry and mentoring others as they sought to realize their personal and academic potential.
He spent 42 years at Cheyney as a celebrated football coach; chairman of the department of health, physical education and recreation; interim vice president for student affairs; and go-to mentor for hundreds of students. He was inducted into the Cheyney Hall of Fame in 2005.
Dr. Flynn was married to Dr. Joan Duvall-Flynn, past president of NAACP Pennsylvania and an expert in education and leadership, for 53 years, and was the father of three children, Julius III, Heather, and Jonathan.
“Some people are visionaries,” said his daughter. “They don’t limit their own aspirations, and they don’t limit those of others. He always had a vision for us.”
Born on Feb. 17, 1942, Dr. Flynn embraced education throughout his life. He delighted in learning new things, his family said in a video tribute, and a former colleague said he brought a “contagious enthusiasm” to his teaching.
One of his favorite comments was: “The moon makes a hell of a light if you’ve never seen the sun.”
Dr. Flynn played football and was active in extracurricular activities as a Hamilton High School student in Memphis. He continued to play ball and earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education at Fisk University. He added a master’s degree in physical education from Bowling Green State University, and later a doctorate from Temple University.
“He had a work ethic to succeed,” said his son, Jonathan.
In 1966, Dr. Flynn became the first African American to teach and coach at the secondary level at Sandusky High School in Ohio, his family said, and he was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.
He moved on to Cheyney, then called Cheyney State College, in 1969 as a football coach and assistant physical education professor.
In a video tribute, a former football player for Dr. Flynn recalled him as a “strict disciplinarian” who preached teamwork and resilience. He recalled hearing Dr. Flynn’s booming voice from across the field, and the many times that Dr. Flynn and his family hosted former players during homecoming weekends. He called Dr. Flynn a “bridge builder.”
“His passion was to develop human potential,” his wife said. “Several of his former players and students said he was the father they never knew.”
Dr. Flynn retired from coaching in 1983 but remained at Cheyney as a full professor. He taught classes in leadership and recreation, and served as chair of the department of health, physical education and recreation. He was interim vice president for student affairs, and served on many university committees.
He retired in 2011 as the university’s senior professor but continued mentoring doctoral candidates and other students.
Away from the classroom, Dr. Flynn loved to cook and entertain at his home. He collected and restored clocks and watches of all kinds, and refinished antique furniture. He wrote poetry about social justice, was a trustee and Sunday schoolteacher at Thornbury A.M.E church, a volunteer baseball and football coach at Brandywine Youth Club, and a poll worker in Concord Township for the Democratic Party.
He won numerous academic and community service awards, including the NAACP Foot Soldier for Justice award.
In addition to his wife and children, Dr. Flynn is survived by a sister, Faith Wheeler; a brother, Hamilton Flynn; two granddaughters, and other relatives.
Virtual services were held Jan. 16.
Contributions in his name can be made to the Dr. Julius B. Flynn, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund, 725 Mount Lebanon Rd., Wilmington, Del., 19803.