Justine A. Hoffman, cofounder of the Revolution School and former head of the Philadelphia School, has died at 60

Justine A. Hoffman, 60, of Philadelphia, cofounder and head of the Revolution School, former head of the Philadelphia School, longtime teacher, and mentor, died Friday, March 28, of heart failure at her home in New York.

Born in the Bronx, reared later in Massachusetts, and effective as a schoolteacher and administrator in Chicago and New York before landing in Philadelphia, Ms. Hoffman was an expert in curriculum design and instruction, leadership, development, and community relations. One-on-one, she was an earnest listener and engaging conversationalist. Her brother Joe called her a “total people person.”

Colleagues called her a “huge force in education in Philadelphia” and a “collaborative and visionary educational leader” in online tributes. Students at the Revolution School said: “She made every day brighter with her smile” and school “so much more enjoyable and exciting.”

She was head of the Philadelphia School from 2013 to 2017 and left to help establish the Revolution School in 2018. She directed the Philadelphia School to many of its strategic goals regarding growth and accreditation, and board chair Jennifer Rice praised her “steady hand and optimistic attitude” in 2016 for creating “a more robust, diverse, and sustainable student body and faculty.”

Rice said: “We recognize that she will leave behind a school community that is incredibly healthy and strong thanks to her guidance.”

At Revolution, she focused on institutional advancement and strategic initiatives, became associate head of school, and then rose to head of school a few years ago. Colleagues there called her a “guiding light” and said: “Her vision for our school was profound, ambitious, and courageous, a commitment to extending the circle of opportunity for all.”

Longtime friend and colleague Mary Gene Clavin said: “All her decisions, strategy, and many long hours at work were dedicated to the betterment of kids.”

She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications at Boston College and two master’s degrees in education administration and leadership at DePaul University in Chicago. At first, she taught urban students in Chicago. Later, she returned to New York to become head of the middle school division at the Hewitt School.

Ms. Hoffman was known for her “thoughtful conversation,” “signature pep talks,” and “loving advice” wherever she worked. Often, she shared her snack jar and afternoon granola bars with students and staff. Always, she was optimistic and encouraging.

“She was a true light for my daughter and myself as we navigated tough times together,” a parent said in a tribute. A student said: “Whenever I had an idea, Justine would tell me to go for it and make it happen.”

Between positions at the Philadelphia and Revolution Schools, she was an organizational development consultant for Vim Collaborative. She was good at connecting teachers and students, and creating business partnerships.

She was active with EduCon, Advancing Independent Schools, the Progressive Education Network, and other educational and professional organizations. A friend said: “Justine had a special spirit that stuck with you if you were lucky enough to know her.”

Justine Ann Hoffman was born Feb. 25, 1965. She was the oldest of three children, the only girl, and her family moved from New York to Massachusetts when she was in middle school.

She enjoyed adventure and traveling with family and friends, and she went to Spain during her senior year at Cohasset High School. Social and curious, she knew practically every museum, bookstore, library, and good restaurant in Boston, Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia.

In the Revolution School’s newsletter of January 2024, Ms. Hoffman said: “Let us celebrate diversity, encourage creativity, and foster a sense of community that extends beyond the classroom walls.”

Her friend Mary Gene Clavin said: “Her colorful daily exchanges made people feel known and appreciated. She had no limits when giving to others.”

Her brother Joe said: “She was outgoing, independent, and spirited from birth. She would light up the room.”

In addition to her brothers, Joe and Jamie, Ms. Hoffman is survived by other relatives.

A celebration of her life was held April 6.

Donations in her name may be made to the Revolution School, 230 S. Broad St., Floor 19, Philadelphia, Pa. 19102; and Filling in the Blanks, ​346 Main Ave., Suite 3A, Norwalk, Conn. 06851.