Katherine Lee Rosier, a teacher, writer, researcher and tireless community advocate, has died at 91.

Katherine Lee Rosier, 91, of Kennett Square and formerly of Swarthmore, a teacher, writer, researcher and tireless community advocate, died May 24 of vascular dementia at Kendal-Crosslands Communities.

Born in Rochester, Minn., on May 29, 1931, to Edgar and Margaret Allen, Ms. Rosier grew up ingrained with the values of community service, which she made sure to instill in her three children. She taught English composition at Widener University before moving on to work as a writer and researcher at Research for Better Schools, Philadelphia’s oldest educational non-profit research firm.

Education was important to Ms. Rosier, leading her to obtain a number of degrees in order to empower others, especially women in the workplace. She graduated with a bachelor’s in English from Stanford University, a master’s in English from the University of Pennsylvania, and a master’s in counseling from Villanova University.

Ms. Rosier made it her mission to help teach and provide women with the tools to enter or transition back into the workforce after taking time off to raise children. She also taught English to migrant workers in Kennett Square.

Her son Paul Rosier said after the 1992 death of his father, University of Pennsylvania English professor James L. Rosier, his mother devoted even more time to the family, and saw an even greater value in the idea of a “working parent,” wanting to help other woman get back into the workforce like she did.

“It was just her generosity of time and willingness to support the family and always be there for us that always stuck with me,” Paul said. “She made sure to have a balance of community service and work in her life and saw the value of being an active citizen in her community, which I have always admired.”

Her love of learning, community activism and teaching abilities took her across the world — including trips to Guatemala, Morocco, Papua New Guinea, Japan, Mongolia, England, India, Costa Rica, and many others.

When she was not out helping the community, she discovered a love for the arts, spending much of her free time writing poetry, reading, and painting intricate watercolor flowers. She was also a voracious reader, and showed the joys of reading to her children, especially to her son.

“I would consider her a renaissance woman who did a lot of things professionally, personally and socially,” her son said. “She did everything well and I think part of it was just her curiosity and willingness to try new things and continue to explore the world.”

Besides her son Paul, Ms. Rosier is survived by daughters Meredith Rosier and Jess Rosier; her brother, David; and four grandchildren.

Services were held June 23.

Donations in her name may be made to the American Friends Service Committee, at 1501 Cherry St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19102, and Chester Children’s Chorus, at Swarthmore College.