L. Roy Newman, 92, of Rydal, a battalion surgeon during the Korean War who later became a pediatrician in Northeast Philadelphia, died Monday, June 24, from complications of osteomyelitis, a bone disease, at Abington Hospice at Warminster.
The grandson of Russian immigrants, Dr. Newman was born in North Philadelphia and grew up during the Great Depression, he wrote in a 2009 memoir.
“Most of the houses on our block were in foreclosure, owned by the bank,” he wrote. “In those days, the summer shirt was a winter shirt with the sleeves cut away.”
In 1932, the family moved to Allentown, where he graduated from high school. He enrolled in Muhlenberg College at age 16, attended classes year-round, and was accepted to Jefferson Medical College at age 18. He graduated in 1949 with a medical degree at age 22.
After a yearlong internship at Einstein Medical Center, he was called in 1951 to serve as chief medical officer for two Army field artillery battalions on the front lines during the Korean War. At one point, he ran a surgical unit so close to the battle that it sent patients back to a MASH unit, such as the one immortalized in the hit TV show M*A*S*H.
“I served for 18 long, cold, scary, lonely, responsible months,” he wrote, “broken only by rest leaves in Japan. I was family doctor, dentist, and resident surgeon for 500 men and officers. I earned [three] battle stars and carried a .45-caliber pistol.”
“He didn’t pull a trigger, but he was an authentic war veteran and served his unit well,” said Michael G. Kopcho, his friend of 20 years. Dr. Newman was honorably discharged in 1953 with the rank of captain.
That same year, he was appointed chief of the Jefferson pediatric outpatient clinic, a job that sustained him while he set up a practice in Rhawnhurst. After the office opened in 1954, he continued volunteering at the clinic for 20 years.
Dr. Newman was affiliated with Jefferson and Einstein. His workday, he wrote, “consisted of house calls, hospital rounds once or twice a day, and long office hours in the afternoon. There were a few more house calls in the evening.”
Mary Ellen and Carl Schneider, whose four children were Dr. Newman’s patients well into adolescence, became friends. “On more than one occasion, he stitched the children’s small wounds at his kitchen table,” the Schneiders said.
While practicing medicine, the tall, lean Dr. Newman moonlighted as a model. On one modeling assignment, he said, “Let’s finish. I am due back at my office,” he wrote. “One of the other models exclaimed: ‘You mean you have a real job, too?’”
He married Stephanie “Stevie” Klaus in 1955. The couple moved to Elkins Park and had four children.
In April 1963, his family narrowly escaped a devastating fire at their home. Returning from a dinner event, the Newmans found the street blocked by police and firetrucks. The children, aged 7, 5, 3, and 16 months, were asleep on the second floor. Their nanny and police hadn’t been able to reach them due to thick smoke.
The children were saved by two firefighters who were later awarded Carnegie medals for valor. Dr. Newman repaid the Elkins Park Volunteer Fire Company for its heroic efforts by fundraising and serving on the board of directors for 55 years.
He also served as a vice president of Congregation Rodeph Shalom and president of the Old York Road Skating Club. He enjoyed performing in community theater, travel, ice dancing, and golf.
His children said their father was “witty and incisive, with a twinkle in his eye; he valued and respected everyone.”
In addition to his wife, he is survived by children Paul, Laurie Osher, and Daniel; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. A daughter, Sharon, died earlier.
A memorial service will be at noon Friday, June 28, at Congregation Rodeph Shalom, 615 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123. Shivah will be observed from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the home of Hilary and Daniel Newman.
Donations may be made to Congregation Rodeph Shalom at the address above, or the Elkins Park Volunteer Fire Company, 7818 Montgomery Ave., Elkins Park, Pa. 19027.