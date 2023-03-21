Larry F. Blake II, longtime teacher, union leader, husband, and father of two, has died at 46

Larry F. Blake II, 46, of Sicklerville, longtime teacher, union leader, mentor, fraternity brother, husband, and father of two, died Tuesday, March 14, of complications after cardiac arrest at Jefferson Washington Township Hospital.

Mr. Blake taught middle school and elementary school students in the Camden City School District for more than two decades and specialized in social studies and math over the last few years. He also focused on mentorship and community service, and rose to become first vice president of the Camden Education Association and three-term member of the Winslow Township Board of Education.

“He was Mr. CEA in every sense,” a friend said in a Facebook tribute. Katrina T. McCombs, state district superintendent of the Camden City School District, said: “Mr. Blake was an important part of our school community and played a major role in our district. Let us remember Mr. Blake for his positive spirit and unshakable commitment to the children of Camden.”

He worked at Alfred Cramer School, Harry C. Sharp Elementary School, Davis Family School, and most recently Veterans Memorial Family School. Empathetic, optimistic, and gregarious, he connected naturally with preteens as they prepared for life as young adults, and colleagues, students, and parents recognized his passion for education and citizenship.

“Thanks for being an excellent teacher, friend, and positive mentor to my son,” a friend said in an online tribute. “You left a blessed impact on our lives” Teachers and staff at Davis Family School wore red in his honor recently, and his colleagues at Veterans Memorial Family School posted on Facebook: “We so miss you. You live on in our hearts.”

His wife Jammie said: “He had so much compassion for his students because he knew it didn’t come easy.”

Mr. Blake served as cochair of the CEA’s recent contract negotiations team and was active at countless conferences and programs for the National Education Association and New Jersey Education Association. He routinely championed education innovation and increased funding, and told The Inquirer in 2013 during Camden’s search for a new school superintendent: “We need someone who thinks outside the box … who will take Camden to the next level.”

He was also a popular member of the Zeta Rho Sigma chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, and his brothers gathered for a recent dinner in his honor. “He touched so many people with his wisdom and guidance,” longtime friend Charles Barnes said. “Through kindness and compassion he helped others achieve their dreams.”

Born Dec. 26, 1976, in Stratford, Larry Franklin Blake II grew up in Albion and Sicklerville. He graduated from Overbrook High School in 1995, switched majors from history to education, and earned a bachelor’s degree at Rowan University.

He met Jammie Jackson at a national Black leaders conference in Virginia in 1998, and they married in 2006. They had daughters Jordyn and Drew, and lived in Sicklerville. He began teaching in 2000.

Mr. Blake laughed and smiled often, was a good listener, and volunteered all over South Jersey. He distributed Easter baskets, coordinated fund-raisers, and engaged in several programs to help students at Rowan. “You have left a piece of you in so many people,” a friend wrote on Facebook.

He was a founder and deacon of Cornerstone Community Church in Vineland, and sang tenor in its choir and with other choirs. He was funny, enjoyed reality TV shows, and he and his wife tried out unsuccessfully for the Family Feud TV game show.

He liked to discuss Black culture, line dance, and tell entertaining stories. His family called him Snooky. “He was always ready to give me positive encouraging words, which made my days better,” a friend said in an online tribute.

His wife said: “He was an advocate for all things education. He was a champion for Camden. Most of all, he was such a family man.” A friend said: “The world lost a great one.”

“He brought joy to everyone just by his presence.” A friend on Facebook

In addition to his wife and daughters, Mr. Blake is survived by his parents, Larry Franklin Blake Sr. and Lori Blake, a brother, a sister, and other relatives.

Visitation with the family is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 24, at May Funeral Home, 335 Sicklerville Rd., Sicklerville, Pa. 08081, and 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Christ Care Unit Missionary Baptist Church, 242 Sicklerville Rd., Sicklerville, Pa. 08081. A service is to follow on Saturday.