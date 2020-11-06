If you were a Philly teeny bopper in the 1960s, chances are you turned up the volume when Len Barry hit the airwaves with one of his rock 'n roll hits.
Born in West Philly as Leonard Borisoff, Mr. Barry was a homegrown product. He graduated from Overbrook High School and broke into the music business as the lead singer of Philly’s Dovells in 1961. The group’s “The Bristol Stomp” hit #2 on the Billboard charts, earning a gold record.
Mr. Barry quickly followed that with another hit record, “You Can’t Sit Down,” which peaked at #3 on the Billboard chart. Both hits were popular dance songs for teens, here and across the nation.
The noted singer, song writer, and record producer died Thursday, Nov. 5, of myelodysplasia, a cancer of the bone marrow, at Nazareth Hospital. He was 78 and lived in Northeast Philadelphia.
His death was announced by his longtime friend and publicist Alan White. “The world has lost a lot of love today,” said John Luongo, Mr. Barry’s business manager.
At age 17, Mr. Barry toured as a Dovell with vocalist James Brown. wowing audiences with his Philly soul sound. Later, Mr. Barry made an appearance in the 1962 movie, “Don’t Knock the Twist” with Philadelphia song and dance legend Chubby Checker.
After leaving the Dovells, Mr. Barry recorded on his own. His 1965 song “1-2-3” which he also wrote, hit #2 on The Billboard Hot 100 and #3 in the United Kingdom, earning him another gold disc and a Grammy Award nomination for best contemporary rock male vocal performance of the year.
“Len Barry was one of the best singers in the 60′s and at every disco I went to, I always asked the DJ to play 1,2,3,” fan Julie Huggins posted online. “I loved that song then and love it now.”
Mr. Barry became a singing sensation in the United Kingdom, touring with the Motown Revue. He also performed solo at the London Palladium and Royal Albert Hall.
“He told me he had a command performance for the queen,” said his son, Spencer Borisoff. “In his day and age, for a white guy to have that music style, he was a pioneer, an American original.”
Mr. Barry appeared on “Top of the Pops,” a weekly BBC TV music show broadcast from Great Britain starting in 1964. In the U.S., he thrilled fans with guest appearances on Dick Clark’s “Bandstand,” as well as TV shows “Shindig” and “Hullabaloo.”
In addition to being an international singing star, Mr. Barry was also a prolific songwriter and record producer. He wrote thehit singles “Zoom” for Philadelphia’s Fat Larry’s Band and “Love Train” for vocalist and keyboarder Booker Newberry III.
Mr. Barry produced hits with R & B group Blue Magic, recording artist Brandi Wells, soul group Damon Harris & Impact, and Newberry. “Zoom” and a disco instrumental called “Space Bass” were released abroad but not in the United States. He also produced record albums with Las Vegas performer Lolo Falana, and Isis, the New York all-female rock band.
In 2008, Mr. Barry released his first novel, Black-Like-Me, published by Bank House Books, England. His new book Prose & Cons published by Blue Room Books of Decatur, Ga., is targeted for release later this year. At the time of his death, he was working on a new single, “Poetry.” A documentary about his life is in the works, his friends and business partner said.
Mr. Barry never owned a computer or a cellphone. “My dad was really someone who did not think much of falling in with the norm,” his son said. "He was so creative people sometimes underestimated his intellect. He followed his own path. His mind went places most people never thought to go. He was funny, witty, and always ahead of his time.”
Mr. Barry married Elaine Uniman. They had two children before divorcing. She survives.
In addition to his son, Spencer; he is survived by a daughter Bia Gerngross; and two grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private.