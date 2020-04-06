Leon C. Sunstein Jr., 98, a Philadelphia investment adviser and philanthropist, died of complications from a stroke Monday, March 23, at the Hill at Whitemarsh in Lafayette Hill, where he had lived for the last 10 years.
Born in Philadelphia to Leon C. Sunstein and Florence Gerstley, he graduated from Oak Lane Country Day School and from Cornell University with a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1943. That same year, he married Emily Weisberg and then shipped out to the Pacific theater as a Navy officer in World War II.
On returning home, he joined brother Charles and cousin William Gerstley in the family’s Philadelphia brokerage firm, Gerstley Sunstein & Co. In the 1970s, the business was acquired by Drexel Burnham. Mr. Sunstein stayed with the merged company as a senior vice president until retiring from that post in 1988.
Mr. Sunstein then established his own investment consulting firm in the Suburban Station building and continued working until just before his death.
“He was totally devoted to his profession,” said daughter Lauren. “It kept him going.”
Mr. Sunstein was active in many charities and community organizations, and financially supported them. He served on the board of the Jewish Employment and Vocational Service, the American Jewish Committee, and the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia. The last group honored him with its Community Award in 1989.
“He never flaunted any of his activities to get official recognition,” said his daughter. “But he was proud of the award.”
He was a member and supporter of Congregation Rodeph Shalom in Philadelphia.
He became a leader of the United Way in 1964 and continued that volunteer work for several decades. He also served as a board member and supporter of Hahnemann University Hospital. Officials there honored him with the University Medal in 1968.
When in the public eye, Mr. Sunstein was a dapper dresser. “He was a bow-tie and pinstripe-suit man,” his daughter said.
When not working, he could be found sailing the Piper, his boat. “He sailed all his life, he sailed as many seasons as he possibly could. The Piper wintered in the Chesapeake Bay, and in the spring, he would take it up to Long Island Sound,” his daughter said.
One day, he took a sailing magazine out of the mail only to see his wooden sailboat pictured on the cover. He had not expected that, his daughter said.
A lifelong tennis player, he played doubles well into his 80s.
His wife, a scholar and the author of two books, died in 2007.
Besides his daughter, he is survived by son Paul and daughter Kay Hymowitz; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He also is survived by his half-sister Suzanne Fleisher Roberts, widow of Ralph J. Roberts, founder of Comcast Corp.
A memorial service was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be held later.