Leonard H. Finkelstein, 85, formerly of Penn Valley, the past president of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, died Tuesday, June 25, of complications from prostate cancer at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Finkelstein was the college’s sixth president and chief executive officer from 1990 to 2000. He improved the undergraduate and graduate medical education programs, as well as expanding the campus on City Avenue in Philadelphia.
He joined the college faculty in 1963 and became a professor of urologic surgery. In 1973, he became chairman of the college’s Division of Urology. He used the leadership position to advance the college’s urology specialty and to bring public attention to its urology residency program.
He was named professor emeritus in 2015. He also held the title of chancellor, an honorary post that allowed him to stay in touch with top officials, until his death.
In 1993, Dr. Finkelstein helped arrange the acquisition of the osteopathic college by Graduate Health System, a move which put the college on firm financial footing while guaranteeing its future as an osteopathic institution.
"The transaction will strengthen the hospital by integrating it into a larger, more financially stable health care system. It will improve the financial capabilities of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, allowing it to move forward quickly to enhance its leadership position in the field of osteopathic medical education," Mr. Finkelstein said.
In addition to serving as a leader, Dr. Finkelstein was a researcher in the field of urology. He lectured and published widely. In 1984, he became the first osteopathic urologist to publish in Surgical Clinics of North America, a professional journal, his family said, and he also was the first osteopathic physician not affiliated with an allopathic institution to publish in The American Journal of Surgery.
“At that time, it was difficult as an osteopathic physician to get published in those journals,” his son, Larry, said.
Dr. Finkelstein was a member of the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons, the American Osteopathic Association, and the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association. He served as editor-in-chief of the latter’s professional journal.
His honors included the 1970 Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching and the 1990 Student Osteopathic Medical Association George W. Northrup Award.
In 1999, he received a presidential citation from the American Osteopathic Association for his commitment to unity within the profession. In 2000, he was awarded the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association O.J. Snyder Memorial Medal.
Born in Philadelphia, he graduated from West Philadelphia High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science.
He received both a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree and a master of science degree in urologic surgery from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM).
He completed an internship and a residency in general surgery at Zieger Osteopathic Hospital in Detroit, followed by a residency in urologic surgery at PCOM.
Dr. Finkelstein lived in Havertown and then Penn Valley before retiring to Florida in 2016. He liked to play golf, plant flowers, and do volunteer work. “He really enjoyed serving on the board of directors of the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia,” his son said.
In addition to his son, Larry, he is survived by his wife, Marylyn; children Lisa J. and Robert P. Finkelstein; and six grandchildren. All three of his children are osteopathic physicians.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at the Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. Burial is private.
Donations may be made to the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, 4170 City Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19131.