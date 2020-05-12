When you were with Mr. Pompilio, you ate well, laughed until your cheeks hurt, and possibly entered a dance-off at his insistence. He was a consummate entertainer, imploring you to come visit and stocking up on your favorite food for the day you did come to dinner. He was also a prankster, such as the time he persuaded his family to stage an elaborate birthday dinner, complete with presents and cake, for a guest whose birthday was not for months, or the Thanksgiving when he and a guest, in on the joke, told Mr. Pompilio he hated his tie, then dramatically grabbed scissors to cut it in half.