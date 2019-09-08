Mr. Habina’s love of fine food and spirits earned him the nickname “The Fork.” But despite his less-than-athletic physique, he was an accomplished racquets player — a relatively obscure sport similar to squash — and he played in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. At the Racquet Club of Philadelphia, home to one of only seven racquets courts in the U.S., he was the Racquets Chair and previously served on the Board of Governors and as secretary.