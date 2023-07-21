Louis A. Smith, retired longtime South Jersey attorney, has died at 82

Louis A. Smith, 82, of Moorestown, retired longtime attorney and founding partner of the Smith Magram Michaud Colonna law firm, died Friday, June 30, of heart disease at Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin.

A graduate of Temple University and Temple’s School of Law, Mr. Smith used his six-day-a-week work ethic, personal charm, and professionalism to fashion a law career that spanned more than five decades. He worked at first with attorney Sidney Bookbinder in South Jersey in the early 1960s and then partnered with lifelong friend Victor Friedman to establish Friedman and Smith in Burlington in 1965.

“It was a risky move for a guy who wasn’t one to take a leap with no net, especially when he had his first child on the way,” his family said in a tribute. But the firm, specializing in personal injury cases, thrived, and Mr. Smith was recognized over the years by Super Lawyers magazine, New Jersey Monthly magazine, and others for his legal expertise.

Personable and grounded in his South Jersey roots, Mr. Smith eschewed the hard-sell approach many injury law firms embrace to attract clients. Instead, he used empathy, practicality, and common sense to make connections.

He was humble, good at networking, and he remembered people’s names and what was important to them. He finally retired in 2020.

“Lou got along with everyone and thrived on relationships,” said his son-in-law, Dave Michaud, who joined the firm in 1996. Mr. Smith’s daughter, Saralee Michaud, said: “He was so good with people and had a natural charisma.”

Advertisement

Mr. Smith became a member of the American Association for Justice, and the Association of Trial Lawyers of America. He was on the board of trustees of the Burlington County Bar Association and sat on the bar’s personal injury sub-committee. One of his favorite mottos was: “Do one thing well.”

“He had a strong sense of self and trust in those he loved at work and home,” said his son, Larry. “He made you feel good about yourself.”

Louis Aaron Smith was born Dec. 19, 1940, in Philadelphia. His father came to Philadelphia from Russia as a boy, and Mr. Smith lived with his parents and younger brother Ralph in Beverly until they moved to Burlington when Mr. Smith was 9.

He met neighbor Carol Fagan when they were young, and they went to Hebrew School and Burlington Senior High School together. They married in 1963, had daughters Saralee and Susie, and son Larry, and lived in Moorestown.

Nearly everyone said Mr. Smith’s marriage was remarkable because he and his wife were so different. She was a social worker and liked to linger at the Louvre Museum when they visited Paris. He was ready for something else after just a few hours.

She enjoyed the beach and liked to wander in the woods. He disliked the heat and preferred air-conditioning over Mother Nature.

But their ability to complement one another and celebrate those differences became their touchstone. “One of the reasons for our lifelong love and unbreakable connection was our early life, growing up together in Burlington, and understanding where we came from,” his wife said.

Mr. Smith worked weekends at his father’s pharmacy while attending Temple and passed that diligence onto his children and grandchildren. He liked to share pithy advice about life, such as “Don’t fill up on bread and salad at an all-you-can-eat buffet.” But he rarely preached to his children or gave unsolicited guidance.

“He wanted us all to succeed, but he never pushed us into any specific direction,” said his daughter Susie.

He went to Phillies and Eagles games, knew his way around Italian bakeries, and was fond of all kinds of jokes. He wasn’t big on new technology but liked the idea of following his sports teams on the internet when he was out of town.

He wrote reviews of his favorite restaurants on index cards, went to comedy shows with his wife, and listened to jazz and rock and roll. He also doted on his grandchildren.

Like his father, his family said, Mr. Smith wanted to create a life for his children that was better than his own. “Lou knew who he was and never stopped loving the things in life that mattered most to him,” his family said. “Louis Smith had a life well lived.”

His son said: “He had a heart of gold.”

In addition to his wife, children, and brother, Mr. Smith is survived by six grandchildren and other relatives.

Services were held on July 2.