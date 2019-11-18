Born in Palmerton, Carbon County, Pa., to Emilie E. Benson and Sidney Werthan, a zinc paint researcher, she graduated as class valedictorian of Stephen S. Palmer High School in Palmerton. While there, she was a flag twirler and first violinist in the student orchestra. She sang in the choir at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Palmerton, and was a Girl Scout and a sailing instructor on Lake Champlain in Vermont.