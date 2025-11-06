Michael P. Rellahan, award-winning reporter for the Daily Local News of West Chester, has died at 68

Michael P. Rellahan, 68, of West Chester, longtime award-winning reporter, columnist, and editor for the Daily Local News of West Chester, journalism mentor, community volunteer, and fun-loving uncle, died Saturday, Oct. 25, at his home. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Mr. Rellahan joined the Daily Local News in 1982 and spent the next 43 years writing thousands of news stories, personality profiles, features, obituaries, and columns as well as detailed articles about sensational murder cases and other high-profile crimes in Chester County. He specialized in covering the county courthouse in West Chester, labored over stories daily in his fifth-floor office, and used countless lunch hours to grill sources he encountered in the first-floor lobby.

Chester County judge Patrick Carmody said the lobby bench Mr. Rellahan usually occupied is to be dedicated in his memory. “He was one of the last old-school newsmen, a reporter who knew all the key players and took his professional duties seriously,” Inquirer reporter Vinny Vella said. “Public officials respected him, and he had a reputation around the county as being tough but fair.”

Josh Maxwell, chair of the Chester County Board of Commissioners, told the Daily Local News that Mr. Rellahan was “a legend in Chester County journalism.” Carmody said: “It’s a gut punch. … It’s the end of an era.”

Mr. Rellahan was direct in interviews and comprehensive in his reporting, county officials and colleagues said in online tributes. He posted news videos on YouTube, and his stories appeared in The Inquirer and other local papers as part of a syndicated news service.

Among his state and regional awards was a 2006 first-place Keystone Media Award from the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association for a touching personality profile called “Finding Her Way.” His sister Barbara said: “He touched the lives of a lot of people. He really cared about people.”

» READ MORE: Judge Patrick Carmody remembers Mr. Rellahan

Colleagues at the Daily Local News noted his “fiery opinions and attention to detail” and “sense of humor and social justice fairness.” His editors said he argued with them nearly as often as his sources, and he bemoaned the recent challenges confronting local journalism.

Marian Moskowitz, vice chair of the Chester County Board of Commissioners, called Mr. Rellahan a “prolific voice” on Instagram and said: “He was known for his sharp wit, his relentless pursuit of the truth, and his unwavering belief that local journalism matters.”

Born in Cincinnati, Mr. Rellahan’s first job as a reporter after college was for the Sturgis News in Kentucky. He joined the weekly Suburban and Wayne Times in Delaware County in the early 1980s and left shortly thereafter for the Daily Local News.

He could be gruff, nearly everyone said, but he had a big laugh and volunteered as a journalism mentor to many. “A lot of what I learned from him I still use today,” colleague Mark Gordon said on LinkedIn. Colleague Jeff Blumenthal said: “Every young reporter should have a Michael P. Rellahan when they start their careers.”

“When he’d pop into the courtroom, everyone froze. Rellahan was on the prowl.” Chester County judge Patrick Carmody in a tribute

Michael P. Rellahan was born May 12, 1957. He grew up with two sisters, Ellen and Barbara, and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science at Earlham College in Indiana. He discovered during college that his natural curiosity, writing ability, and attraction to small-town life were perfect for a career in local journalism.

Off the clock, he enjoyed hiking, camping, photography, and time with family and friends. He was a prolific reader, music enthusiast, and engaging conversationalist, his family said.

He had a remarkable memory and was adept at crossword puzzles and trivia games. He sent cheerful news-packed letters and handmade greeting cards to family and friends, and was a lifelong baseball and Cincinnati Reds fan.

“I have a box of his letters,” said his sister Ellen Wathen, “and when I reread them I can hear his voice.”

“He was appropriately intimidating and thoughtful. He was old-school in the best possible way.” Chester County Commissioners chair Josh Maxwell to the Daily Local News

He was a Big Brother mentor and longtime member of Downingtown Friends Meeting. His nieces, nephew, children of friends, and other young people flocked to him. “Michael had a knack for understanding who people really are and what they valued,” his family said in a tribute.

Longtime friend and colleague Jamie McVickar said: ”He brought non-stop joy and amusement into my life as well as a cynical eye to anything political.”

His sister Barbara said: “He had a good heart. He was a great brother.”

In addition to his sisters, nieces, and nephew, Mr. Rellahan is survived by a stepbrother, John Rellahan, and other relatives.

A memorial service is to be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22, at Downingtown Friends Meeting, 800 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, Pa. 19335.

Donations in his name may be made to The Associated Press, Attn: Treasury Department, 200 Liberty St., 20th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10281; National Public Radio, 150 N. 6th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106; and the Public Broadcasting Service, 150 N. 6th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106.