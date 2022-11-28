Thomas Milton Street Sr., who made a name for himself as an activist fighting poverty and homelessness in Philadelphia and later served in the Pennsylvania House and Senate, died Monday. He was 81.

His death was confirmed by his nephew Sen. Sharif Street.

“He fought to break down barriers and visualized ways government could work for everyday folks by enacting change through policy regardless of political affiliation,” Sharif wrote of his uncle.

By most accounts, Mr. Street was a bombastic character with an eye for political spectacle, a 1984 Daily News article called him a “fast-talking maverick.” Those traits helped Mr. Street draw attention to causes he cared about, such as fighting homelessness.

Mr. Street and his brother John, who would later serve two terms as mayor from 2000 to 2008, urged homeless people to take over abandoned homes and then fought the city and federal agencies that tried to evict them.

Still, Mr. Street’s political career was a rocky one, winning only two of his campaigns and being voted out of the Senate when he switched to the Republican Party — giving the GOP control of the chamber — in an effort to wield more power.

Mr. Street would spend the next 35 years — off and on — trying to again win public office, as a Democrat, Republican and independent.

That included a 2007 campaign for City Council while under federal indictment for not paying taxes on $3 million in income from a baggage-handling contract at Philadelphia International Airport. Street had named his company Notlim — “Milton” spelled backward — and was awarded the contract while his brother, John, was mayor.

Mr. Street last made an attempt to run for office in 2020. He was serving as a Republican ward leader but planned to run as an independent in the mayor’s race, though he never filed nomination petitions.

In an interview with the Inquirer in January 2020, Mr. Street said he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the leadup to what would be to his final attempt to run for office. The cancer, said Mr. Street, had spread to the bones in his back, ribs and hip.

While Mr. Street said he knew then his political career was over then, he remained active at the start of the year, crediting cancer treatment. He was talking to young people about politics and asking for information on how to contact billionaire Tom Steyer’s presidential campaign to invite him to Philadelphia.

“I’m starting to feel like I might be able to live another 80 years,” Mr. Street said with a broad smile.

This is a developing story and will be updated.