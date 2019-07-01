“I once asked him why he spent so much time on this volunteer position,” Bergman said. “He told me, ‘Glenn, when I was growing up in Ohio, there was no food in the cabinet.’” Bergman recalled being very taken aback to hear of his friend’s upbringing. "Here’s this very distinguished, very accomplished business person who you would never have known that about. He didn’t talk about it much. He was a very private person, but he worked very hard at what he did.”