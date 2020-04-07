Myron Landau, 80, of Elkins Park, a longtime commercial banker with the former Philadelphia National Bank who taught his children the love of travel and the joy of an Eagles game, died Sunday, March 29, of a rare neurological disorder called corticobasal syndrome.
The disorder left his mind sharp but sapped his muscles. He died at the Watermark at Logan Square, where he had lived since September.
In his last days, Mr. Landau, who was called “Mike,” was able to see his three adult children through the window of his retirement community. Like all such facilities, the Watermark has abided by a state order restricting all but essential workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He’s been our rock,” said Rich Landau, Mr. Landau’s son and a chef who closed his three restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Born in Philadelphia to Manfred and Ruth Landau, Mr. Landau grew up in Wynnefield and Penn Valley. He graduated from Lower Merion High School, and from Pennsylvania State University in 1961.
For more than 40 years, Mr. Landau worked in the banking industry, starting his career at PNB and retiring in 2004.
In his spare time, he was an avid gardener and could often be found tending his rose bushes. “He appreciated the little things in life and literally wanted people to stop and smell the roses,” said daughter Suzanne Landau.
He also enjoyed traveling the world with family, playing golf, and trying new wines and microbrews. He was a big fan of Philadelphia sports and history. He could recall now-vanished aspects of Philadelphia life such as the Municipal (JFK) Stadium, the Evening Bulletin newspaper, and Bond Bread, which came in a shiny, white wrapper.
Known for his ability to be a great listener, Mr. Landau remembered the details of people’s lives.
“He was kind and supportive and always lifted people up with words of encouragement and kindness,” his children said in a statement. “He was a good friend and a wonderful father.”
Even in his ailing years, his spirit lifted his family, as Inquirer restaurant critic Craig LaBan chronicled in an article last month.
Besides his son Rich, he is survived by twin daughters Ruthellen, or “Rue,” and Suzanne Landau; his wife, Dorothy “Dotsy” Landau; four grandchildren; a brother; and nieces and nephews.
Services were private due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A public memorial service will be held later.