Nancy G. Washburne, 86, of Jenkintown, the former longtime director of the library department of diagnostic imaging at Temple University Hospital and a volunteer domestic violence counselor, died Friday, March 4, of complications from dementia at home.

Mrs. Washburne worked at Temple University Hospital from 1984 to 2013 and supervised, among other things, the diagnostic imaging library’s staff, budget, facilities, instruction, and databases.

A faculty adviser for what is now the department of radiology at Temple’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine, she taught doctors, medical students, and others how to use the medical library’s resources; coordinated conferences on radiologic technology and other medical topics; and assisted authors on preparing scholarly research for publication.

In 2000, she was credited in the American Journal of Roentgenology for helping four authors publish an article called, “Creating a Digital Radiographic Teaching File and Database Using a PC and Common Software.”

Earlier, Mrs. Washburne worked at Temple’s Paley Library, and her family noted her “fierce pride in her career, coworkers, and the Temple organization” in a tribute. She was also a consultant and board member for the Jenkintown Library, and served as a longtime volunteer counselor for victims of domestic violence at the Women’s Center of Montgomery County in Norristown.

She described herself on her resume as “buoyant in spirit,” and her family called her “loving, loyal, and lionhearted.”

Born Dec. 13, 1935, Nancy Galbraith grew up in Northeast Philadelphia when there were more pastures than parking lots. She graduated from Frankford High School when she was 16, and earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature from the University of Pennsylvania in 1957 and a master’s degree in library science from Drexel University in 1970.

She married Robert Washburne in 1957, lived in Jenkintown and had daughters Catharine and Diana, and son Robert. She liked to cook and bake, especially apple pie and shepherd’s pie, and invited everyone she knew to her signature Sunday dinners.

Mrs. Washburne spoke out often for racial equality and women’s rights, and, upon learning in 1964 that many of Penn’s international students had few places to relax and socialize during winter breaks, invited them to her home for Thanksgiving dinners and holiday parties. As many as 30 people sometimes gathered around her table.

“She essentially instilled in me a deep and unwavering character of being kind to others while always supporting those who are not being treated fairly,” said her granddaughter Laura Hill. In a tribute, a former international student at Penn said: “She was instrumental in making our living in the U.S. a most beautiful one.”

Her husband’s job sent the family to Switzerland and then France from 1971 to 1977, and Mrs. Washburne worked as a librarian and teacher at international schools in Zurich and Cannes. They later divorced. He died earlier.

Of course, she loved to read, especially murder mysteries. She gave books as presents, was a member of several library associations, and met her longtime partner, Clark Simons, at a book club discussion group. He died in 2010.

She took her grandchildren camping and to the Philadelphia Flower Show, and inspired her granddaughter to study English literature in college. She collected German cuckoo clocks, spoke French and German, volunteered at the polls on Election Day, and donated her body for scientific research.

“I loved her intellectual curiosity, her straightforwardness, her caring, and her open arms,” a friend said in a tribute.

“She will be remembered as the feminist force of nature matriarch,” her family said. “And her love and caring for others will never be forgotten.”

In addition to her children and granddaughter, Mrs. Washburne is survived by eight other grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and other relatives. A brother and grandson died earlier.

A private memorial was held earlier.

Donations in her name may be made to Global Empowerment Mission, 1810 NW 94th Ave., Doral, Fla. 33172.