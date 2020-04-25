- Rosemary Thompson
- 75 years old
- Lived in Philadelphia and Bensalem
- Youngest of nine and mother of three, she relished her large Irish family
Rosemary Thompson raised three children as a single mother.
“She was the light in the family,” said daughter Christine Rush. “She had the toughest life, very tough, being the youngest, being a single parent. She worked multiple jobs her entire life to help us and keep a roof over our heads.
“But she carried the weight and the energy to keep the family together and create opportunity for the family to get together. If you asked all the nieces and nephews who their favorite aunt was, it was Aunt Rose. She had this energy and light and brightness and love and generosity that were without description.”
Mrs. Thompson, 75, who lived in Philadelphia and Bensalem, died Thursday, April 9, at Rush’s home in Annandale, N.J., of complications from the coronavirus.
One of nine children, she graduated from St. Hubert’s High School. She loved being part of a large Irish family, her daughter said, and although some members moved to Illinois, Virginia, and Massachusetts, she relished everyone getting together at the weddings of her children, nieces, and nephews.
And she got to dance.
“She was that person. She never sat,” Rush said. “At an event – a wedding, a dinner, a get-together – if there was music, she was dancing. She was a phenomenal dancer. She taught me the jitterbug, and I was her partner growing up."
Later in life, Mrs. Thompson worked for the Bensalem School District as a school bus aide working with special-needs children. Then she contracted progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and had to stop working. Ms. Rush said doctors told her PSP patients live only five to seven years with the disease, but her mother lived for more than 10.
In addition to her daughter, Mrs. Thompson is survived by daughter Kelly Clark and son Thomas; a sister; two brothers; and five grandchildren.
A memorial service is to be held later.
— Joe Juliano