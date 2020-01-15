Frank "Hank Cisco" Ciaccio poses for a photo at his home in Norristown, Pa. Thursday, January 03, 2019. at 96 Frank has been Norristown's good will ambassador for more than a decade. He relished in the position and considered himself the area's biggest cheerleader. He resigned from the position after being told the role, which comes with no funding and little municipal support, no longer exists. JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer