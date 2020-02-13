In 1960, Mr. Schuman was named vice president of the PFT executive board and also became a vice president for the state teachers union’s executive council. In the 1960s, teachers did not have collective bargaining power and Philadelphia’s educators belonged to the Philadelphia Teachers Association. After the United Federation of Teachers won bargaining rights in New York in 1962, Philadelphia teachers chose to affiliate with the PFT and authorize it as collective bargaining agent in 1965.