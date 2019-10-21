Philadelphia singer/songwriter Peter Stone Brown, 68, whose heartfelt music reflected his love for Bob Dylan, died Oct. 5 of pancreatic cancer at the Penn Hospice at Rittenhouse in Philadelphia. He lived in West Mount Airy in an place jammed with CDs, records and books.
Though he never became a major —or even minor — star, Mr. Brown was a fixture on the Philadelphia music scene for a half-century.
His music, rootsy and sensitive, is available on his only album, “Up Against it,” not released until 1998 when he was in his 40s. The record, recorded in Austin with members of the Texas swing band Asleep at the Wheel, prompted one listener to write on Amazon, “Peter’s voice has the ability to sweep you away to an incredible place that you never want to leave.”
Naturally, his music was heavily Dylanesque. The son of left-wing parents, Mr. Brown was raised on the tunes of Leadbelly, the Weavers and Paul Robeson. So it was no big stretch when he fell hard for Dylan’s music as a young teen.
Mr. Brown even attended Dylan’s fabled electric performance in Forest Hills, N.Y. in August 1965, Dylan’s second appearance with a band after “going electric” the month before at the Newport Folk Festival. While many irate folkies booed Dylan in New York, as they had at Newport, Mr. Brown was enraptured.
In a reminiscence decades later about the Forest Hill show, Mr. Brown wrote of hearing Dylan perform “Ballad of a Thin Man," one Dylan’s most caustic songs. “The effect of hearing this song for the first time was beyond amazing,” Mr. Brown wrote, “and it seemed perfect for the tension-filled atmosphere. “
It was one of many assured pieces of rock journalism Mr. Brown wrote over the years about Dylan and many other performers. It didn’t hurt his standing among Dylan aficionados that his older brother, Tony Brown, played bass on on Dylan’s 1974 album, “Blood on the Tracks.”
A rock critic for a time with the old Philadelphia Welcomat weekly, Mr. Brown conducted many expert interviews with musical legends, including James Brown, Bob Marley, Dr John, Muddy Waters John Lee Hooker and Levon Helm. Mr. Brown met Dylan once, at a 1982 awards show.
Tony Brown said his brother had an abiding curiosity and intelligence: “He became a good writer by reading; he read a lot. His musical knowledge extended well beyond Dylan. He knew country music backwards and forwards. He knew the blues going way back. He really was a encyclopedia of music.”
Michael Vogelmann, a close friend of Brown’s who often gigged with him, on Monday called him “a believer in the power of music.” He said he liked him from their first meeting.
“l liked just how plainspoken and two-feet-on-the-ground he was," Vogelmann said. "Peter was talking about playing good music and splitting up the money at the end of the night. There was no hidden agenda. "
In addition to his brother, Mr. Brown is survived by a sister, Rachel Winick.
A memorial service — with performances of Mr. Brown’s songs — is to be held Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Philadelphia Ethical Society, 1906 South Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, where in 1963 Bob Dylan played his first Philadelphia show.