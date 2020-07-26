Despite her success, Warners did nothing to secure more prestigious parts for her. She was serenity and good humor personified as Jimmy Cagney’s patient wife in The Strawberry Blonde (1941), but Rita Hayworth got the title role and all the attention. Loaned to another studio for the fine melodrama Hold Back the Dawn (1941), the Warners also-ran ran away with the story of the lovestruck schoolteacher who marries a foreigner (Charles Boyer) so he can emigrate to the United States. De Havilland copped an Oscar nomination for the role, but lost to her sister, honored for her role in Suspicion.