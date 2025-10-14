Oscar R. Spencer, juvenile detention educator, photographer, and community activist, has died at 70

Oscar R. Spencer, 70, of Camden, longtime juvenile detention educator for the New Jersey Juvenile Justice Commission, board chair for the Parkside Business & Community in Partnership nonprofit, professional photographer, church leader, and volunteer, died Tuesday, Sept. 30, of complications from a heart condition at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

The second-youngest of eight children to grow up on Haddon Avenue in the Parkside neighborhood of Camden, Mr. Spencer joined the state’s Juvenile Justice Commission in 1994 and spent 25 years teaching English, history, math, science, and other topics to adjudicated juvenile males detained by the state.

He retired about five years ago after working most recently with students at Vineland Preparatory Academy in Cumberland County and earlier at detention centers in Camden and Middlesex Counties. He found his niche, he told his family, by working with young people who needed a mentor and role model as well as a teacher.

“He always loved giving back and found his passion in education,” said his daughter, Yaniece. His son, Aaron, said: “He always found the opportunity for a teaching moment no matter the circumstance.”

Former colleagues on the justice commission called him “a gentleman” and “a great teacher and a great worker” in online tributes. Earlier, he worked as a substitute teacher in Camden after earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration at what is now Delaware State University in 1978.

“I will never forget his smile and laughter,” a friend said in a tribute. His family said one of his favorite motivational mottos was: “Keep pushing and don’t give up.”

He graduated from Camden High School in 1973, became a hometown activist after college, and served as a longtime member and recent board chair of the Parkside Business & Community in Partnership nonprofit. He also registered new voters around town and worked for the Camden County Board of Elections for 20 years.

“Oscar’s legacy can be seen in the homes restored, the programs created, and the lives touched by his steady leadership and genuine love for community,” Parkside Partnership officials said in a tribute.

He traveled to Ecuador in 2023 and Thailand in 2024 to work with young people through BOSS Mentoring Inc., a nonprofit cofounded by his daughter. “He lived a life of purpose,” she said, “rooted in family, community, and service.”

A lifelong photographer, Mr. Spencer went pro when he founded ORS Photos in 1978. He worked weddings, reunions, galas, football games, and all kinds of other events. He did studio fashion shoots and glamour shots. The Inquirer and Courier-Post published his photos.

He had at least 30 cameras in his collection and perhaps a million images in his portfolio. Neighbors called him “the man with the camera.” His motto was: “Give me your photos, and I’ll book your memories.”

He was a lifetime member and local chapter president of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and honored for his “selfless service and commanding leadership.” He was a longtime trustee at New Pilgrim Baptist Church. His motto at church was: “Keep hope alive.”

Friends called him an “exceptional role model,” “true champion of the community,” and “knowledgeable and honest” in online tributes. His family said: “His infectious smile and generous spirit touched everyone he met. He embodied the pride, perseverance, and soul of the city he loved so deeply.”

Oscar Richard Spencer was born April 7, 1955, in Camden. He grew up with five brothers and two sisters, and moved to a house on Haddon Avenue after college just a few doors away from his parents.

He worked in retail and finance as well as teaching before joining the Juvenile Justice Commission. He liked old-school music, flashy cars, hats, and sunglasses.

He enjoyed catching up with old classmates at high school and college reunions. But he took a lot of ribbing because he cheered for the Dallas Cowboys football team and Los Angeles Lakers basketball team.

He married Lisa Whack in 1986, and they had a daughter, Yaniece, and a son, Aaron. He also had daughter Renee Hamilton. His wife died earlier.

Mr. Spencer was funny and friendly, his family said. “He found happiness in simple things: washing his car, taking a drive, watching a good game, or sharing a laugh with family and friends,” they said. “He was the definition of joy.”

In addition to his children, Mr. Spencer is survived by three brothers and other relatives. Two brothers and two sisters died earlier.

Visitation with the family is to be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16, at New Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1030 S. Fifth St., Camden, N.J. 08103; and 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 17, at Antioch Baptist Church, 690 Ferry Ave., Camden, N.J. 08104. An Omega Psi Phi service is to follow Thursday at 7:15 p.m. On Friday, a celebration of his life is to be at 11 a.m., and a repass is to be at 2:30 p.m.

Donations in his name may be made to the Oscar R. Spencer Memorial Scholarship at BOSS Mentoring Inc., 1030 S. Fifth St., Camden, N.J. 08103.