1) Marinate chicken overnight in 2 cups of buttermilk and 1 teaspoon of Lawry’s Seasoned Salt. 2) Drain but do not rinse the chicken. 3) Dredge chicken in 2 cups of flour mixed with 1 tablespoon black pepper and 2 teaspoons of Lawry’s Seasoned Salt. 4) Fry chicken in batches in 2 cups Crisco in cast iron skillet heated to 325 degrees. When oil is hot, fry chicken 12 to 15 minutes on one side, turn over and cook 10 to 12 minutes or until GBD (Golden Brown Delicious!) and internal temperature is 165 degrees. 5) Remove from pan to drain on paper bag and enjoy.