“She was expert in an astonishing range of art forms, not only the needlework for which she is known, but also music and incredibly complex song traditions, and storytelling, customs and practices,” said Debora Kodish, the Philadelphia Folklore Project founder who worked with Pang for more than 30 years. “It was all integrated, all part of what being a Hmong person is. And the fact that she could keep this art relevant and present for multiple generations is so inspiring.”