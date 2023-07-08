Famed pianist and pops legend Peter Nero is dead at 89

Peter Nero, the legendary pianist, long-time player-conductor of the Philly Pops, and maestro of the city’s jazz sound, died on Thursday at age 89.

His daughter, Beverly Nero, said he died of natural causes at Home Care Assisted Living Facility in Eustis, Florida. Services will be private.

“We are saddened today to hear of Peter Nero’s passing,” the Philly Pops wrote in a statement. “There are countless unforgettable moments which Peter brought to Philadelphia. The Philly Pops has always been inspired by his vision, his talent, and his artistry.”

The former child prodigy, born Bernard Nierow on May 22, 1934, began his musical journey on the New York children’s talent-show circuit. Equipped with nimble fingers and a winning charm that endured crowd-goers, he rose from smoky piano lounges to concert stages at the summit of his musical powers.

Advertisement

The revered pianist, who worked with Frank Sinatra, Rod Stewart and Mel Tormé, carved his path by releasing classic jazz tunes as well as acclaimed albums, and taking up club dates and talk show appearances, all leading to his repute as a musical treasure and beloved showman who could program a two-hour concert that blended pop, classic and jazz genres.

“I enjoy showing how the lines blur,” Nero said in a 2007 interview with The Inquirer.

Nero knew no musical bounds, and as much as he delighted his listeners and patrons that basked in his artistic glory for decades at the Kimmel Center, he dared to explore the freedom of his artistry by simply playing the music he liked. “It has to be a combination of things you put in their laps and things that are a challenge because if it’s not a challenge, they’re going to get bored,” Nero told The Inquirer.

His recordings started in 1961, when the young musician signed with RCA to a 24-album deal over eight years, which in today’s industry, is a deal likely found in a trash bin than sealed and signed in a manila folder.

Before landing his first deal, Nero studied at New York’s High School of Music and Art, now the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, and studied part-time at Juilliard on Saturdays. And while earning a B.A. at Brooklyn College, he studied privately with esteemed piano pedagogues Abram Chasins and Chasins’ wife, Constance Keene.

While Nero said his parents weren’t musically inclined, they splurged on buying him a $1,100 piano, which was considerably pricey during that era. “It was the only time they borrowed money,” Nero said.

Nero played the children’s talent shows during the 1950s and eventually garnered the attention of Paul Whiteman, whom he toured with for several years.

After playing with his own trio at the Tropicana in Las Vegas, Nero returned to New York and was eventually hired by Jilly’s, a 52nd Street saloon that served as a hang for Frank Sinatra, Jackie Gleason and their troupe of musicians.

Under owner Jilly Rizzo, Nero developed his jazz chops, and the deal with RCA and his eventual move to Columbia Records sealed his fate as a long-standing musical titan. In the 1970s, the “Summer of ‘42″ single helped him land sales of $1 million.

Over the course of his career, Nero released upwards of 70 albums and appeared alongside the likes of Johnny Mathis, Mel Tormé, Frank Sinatra and other legendary musicians, and conducted the Philly Pops often with one hand while the other gilded the keys of a piano.

Mr. Nero’s talents were acknowledged among his peers. Ray Charles marveled at Nero’s abilities in an interview with Keyboard Magazine: “Art Tatum could play anything he wanted to. . . . Of course, Oscar [Peterson] is my man. . . . I probably feel closest to Hank Jones after Oscar . . .”And Peter Nero plays his buns off!”

After six decades of enduring crowds and exuding elegance in sweet musical gestures, Nero took his final stand as Philadelphia Pops director in 2013.

Before gracing his keyboard, the crowd rose to a standing ovation in honor of Nero, who gave his final directorial signal before closing out his final concert at Verizon Hall.

“The board, musicians and administration of the No Name Pops are saddened to learn of the passing of our musical hero, Peter Nero,” the No Name Pops group wrote in a statement. “We remember years of playing in front of Independence Hall, on the Steps of the Art Museum, the Academy of Music, and of course, Verizon Hall on the Kimmel Cultural Campus. Words cannot describe the joy he brought to Philadelphia and the world. The No Name Pops will do everything in our power to honor Peter’s Legacy as we move forward.”

While treading the musical circuit, Nero was married three times. First to his childhood sweetheart, Marcia Dunner, with whom he had two children, Jedd and Beverly. Second to Peggy Altman, a flight attendant from Alabama, and a third to former Philly Pops pianist Rebecca Edie, which all ended in divorce.

Along with his, Mr. Nero is survived by his son, Jedd, three grandchildren, and his brother, Alan.