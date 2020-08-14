Francis W. Rafferty, 82, a colorful and controversial Philadelphia City Council member for 16 years, a loyalist of former Mayor Frank L. Rizzo, and a devout Catholic, died Sunday, Aug. 9, from complications of COVID-19.
In the mid-1970s, Mr. Rafferty worked at the city’s Department of Licenses & Inspections by day and as president of the Grays Ferry Community Council by night. But he wanted more for his life. One day, while praying at a local shrine, as he did almost daily, Mr. Rafferty lit a votive candle and asked God for direction.
Soon thereafter, he got a call from Rizzo, who in Catholic South Philadelphia was tantamount to a deity himself. Rizzo was running for reelection and wanted to bolster his support in Grays Ferry. How would Mr. Rafferty like to run for an at-large City Council seat on the mayor’s ticket?
The moment when Rizzo answered Mr. Rafferty’s prayer is emblematic of two qualities for which Mr. Rafferty is remembered: his deep religiosity and a Council career defined by the old-school South Philly politics that Rizzo embodied.
That brand is now undergoing a harsh reassessment as progressives cast Rizzo’s “law-and-order” policies as a racist reaction to African Americans moving into previously Irish and Italian neighborhoods. Black Lives Matter protesters successfully pushed the city in June to remove the Rizzo statue outside the Municipal Services Building, a move Mr. Rafferty’s wife said he privately dismayed.
Mr. Rafferty played a central role in several episodes that came to epitomize the political and social tensions of that era. A former boxer, he twice came to blows on the Council floor with Black politicians in incidents that made national news.
The first event, which came during a 1979 Council deliberation over a development program critics said would displace minority communities, featured Mr. Rafferty and fellow Council member Lucien Blackwell trading punches after a shouting match. Two years later, Council member John F. Street and Mr. Rafferty exchanges blows during a heated session on schools.
The fights helped alienate Mr. Rafferty from gay rights activists after Mr. Rafferty yelled a homophobic slur at Blackwell. The LGBTQ community made defeating Rafferty a priority, and he lost reelection in 1991.
Years after the brawls, Street and Mr. Rafferty made amends, and one of Mr. Rafferty’s three sons who became police officers served in Street’s security detail when he was mayor.
Former U.S. Rep. Bob Brady, who chairs the Democratic City Committee, was a Council sergeant-at-arms at the time, and helped break up one of the fights.
Brady said Mr. Rafferty was “for the little guy, always for the little guy,” and “probably too honest and too straight-up to be in politics.”
Mr. Rafferty was a devout Catholic, receiving communion daily and volunteering countless hours for addiction recovery charities in Grays Ferry.
“That’s his legacy, if you ask me, the great example that he left me, his family [and] his friends of his Catholic faith,” said Father Douglas McKay, a close friend of Mr Rafferty and who administered his last rites.
Mr. Rafferty was vice president of Our House Ministries, a recovery center McKay founded, and a member of the Secular Order of Franciscans.
The defining accomplishment of Mr. Rafferty’s legislative career was helping to bring cable to Philadelphia, according to his wife, Patricia, who later served as the clerk of City Council.
In 2016, Mr. Rafferty became a Republican, his wife said. Like many in his generation, Mr. Rafferty felt the increasingly-liberal Democratic Party left him, not the other way around, she said.
That political realignment came to a symbolic culmination when protesters successfully pushed for the removal of the Rizzo statue, and the planned removal of the Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza.
Mr. Rafferty visited the “defenders” of the Columbus statue, a crowd of largely white men, some of whom carried baseball bats.
“They all cheered, ‘Yeah, look who’s here! Look who’s here!‘” Patricia Rafferty said. The crowd implored him to speak, but Mr. Rafferty declined, saying, “I’m not a part of this. I think I’m just getting tired.”
In addition to his wife, Mr. Rafferty is survived by sons Francis Jr., Peter, Thomas, and Michael; daughter, Marypat; two sisters; and 10 grandchildren.
Viewings are to be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, 2917 Dickinson St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19146. A funeral Mass is to be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Gabriel’s.