Phyllis Holden, longtime teacher at Germantown High School, church leader, and volunteer, has died at 86

Phyllis Holden, 86, formerly of Philadelphia, longtime teacher at Germantown High School, active member and leader at Miller Memorial Baptist Church, mentor, and volunteer, died Wednesday, Sept. 27, of complications from Alzheimer’s disease at her daughter’s home in New Rochelle, N.Y.

Mrs. Holden grew up in North Philadelphia and lived for decades with her husband and two daughters in East Mount Airy and then Laverock, Montgomery County. She was a natural mentor and collaborator who enjoyed interacting with students and other teachers, and she taught typing and stenography at Germantown from the early 1960s until her retirement in the early 1990s.

She studied business education at Temple University and earned a master’s degree in education from Antioch University. She joined the Business Education Club in high school and knew even then that she wanted to work as a teacher.

“She valued the influence she was able to have on her students in and out of the classroom,” said her daughter Lynne. “She loved that they called her a mentor and mother figure.” A former school colleague said in a online tribute: “She tirelessly advocated for celebrations and recognitions for our children.”

Mrs. Holden was baptized at Miller Memorial Baptist Church at 12 and spent the next 70 years as a leader and inspiration to her family and fellow church members. She joined the church’s Sunbeam Ushers and Rainbow Junior Choir as a girl, and later became involved with the Pioneer Ushers and several ministry groups.

She also taught classes at vacation Bible school and served as the chairperson for the church’s Women’s Day celebration in 1996. She was active with the Women’s Christian Alliance, and the congregation at Miller Memorial recognized her achievements with a lifetime service award.

Advertisement

“Phyllis radiated joy that came from her faith in God,” her family said in a tribute. “It was contagious.” Her daughter said: “She was always the first one to help others. She made you feel comfortable.”

Mrs. Holden served as financial secretary for the National Association of University Women and earned its annual Woman of the Year Award. She was also a member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority, National Council of Negro Women, Red Hat Society, Jack and Jill of America, and other organizations.

“We are truly blessed to have had this sweet, beautiful, joyful, gentle soul as our mother, role model, mentor, confidant, and friend,” her family said. “She had a kind, compassionate, and gentle spirit with an inviting smile.”

Phyllis Theresa Davidson was born Sept. 28, 1936, in Philadelphia. She was raised in North Philly and described herself and her friends to her family as the “rough, tough girls of Taylor Street that don’t take no stuff.”

She was a good student and cheerleader at Dobbins High School, and graduated in 1954. She earned a bachelor’s degree at Temple in 1960 and her master’s degree from Antioch in 1978.

She knew Donald Holden from high school, and they married in 1960, and had daughters Lynne and Tracy. Her husband died in 1995.

Mrs. Holden was fun and energetic. She clapped and hummed to her favorite gospel music in church, and was usually the first to hit the dance floor whenever music came on. So they called her the Dancing Queen.

She liked to entertain and was known for memorable sweet potatoes with marshmallows, macaroni and cheese, and corn bread. She played the piano and listened to classical music.

She learned to sew when she was young, made beautiful clothes for her daughters, and went to fashion shows whenever she could. She liked to lounge on the beach in the summer and wander around zoos on vacation.

She helped organize family trips every August, and she and her daughter Tracy were practically unbeatable at their late-night Scrabble games. She doted on her daughters as they grew and called all three of her grandchildren the same thing: Suga-Wuga-Wuga.

“She gave of herself so willingly,” her daughter Lynne said. “She led with love and smiles.”

In addition to her daughters and grandchildren, Mrs. Holden is survived by a great-grandson and other relatives. Three brothers and a sister died earlier.

Visitation with the family is to be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Miller Memorial Baptist Church, 1518 N. 22nd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121. A service is to follow.

Donations in her name may be made to Mentoring in Medicine, 70 Devonshire Rd., New Rochelle, N.Y. 10804.