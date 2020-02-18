R. Alan Miller, 71, of Wayne, an investment banking executive and civic volunteer, died Saturday, Feb. 15, of pancreatic cancer at Bryn Mawr Hospital.
Known as “Alan,” he was born in Philadelphia and raised in Springfield, Delaware County. He graduated in 1966 from Springfield High School, where he was band president, played basketball, and ran track.
Mr. Miller was nothing if not decisive. On April 11, 1969 he met, proposed to, and became engaged to Kathy Jane Byrnes, all in one day. They married the following June.
He graduated in 1970 from Cornell University with a bachelor’s degree in economics. While there, he pledged Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He earned an MBA in financial accounting from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1973.
Mr. Miller served in the Marine Corps Reserve from 1970 to 1976 with the rank of staff sergeant. He was a hydraulics mechanic and ground crew chief for the F-8 Crusader and the CH-53D Super Stallion out of the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Willow Grove.
The F-8 Crusader, a single-engine supersonic jet, was flown during the Vietnam War. The CH-53D Super Stallion, a medium-lift helicopter, was flown by the Marines from 1967 to 1971.
He was the last Marine reservist permitted to drive the F-8 under its own power on the ground, according to the family. “If you visit the Wings of Freedom Aviation Museum in Willow Grove, you can see the F-8 Crusader, which Alan himself parked, and where it still remains,” the family said.
Mr. Miller had a long business career, starting in 1972 as associate and then general manager of Howard & Co., a Philadelphia investment bank and later a consulting company.
From 1976 to 1980, he was vice president of corporate finance at the offices of Butcher & Singer, Inc., in Philadelphia.
From 1980 to 1983, he was senior vice president of Philadelphia Capital Advisors, then the corporate finance services division of Philadelphia National Bank.
Starting in 1983, Mr. Miller was cofounder and president of the Philadelphia Investment Banking Co. in Villanova. It is still operating, said his son, Jeffrey Alan Miller.
Throughout his career, Mr. Miller was an expert witness, testifying in more than 30 federal court cases. He set values for businesses and securities, recommended damages in individual and class-action matters, and gave his opinion on the proper conduct of investment bankers.
“He was known nationwide for his expertise and theories that helped hundreds of thousands of defrauded investors,” his family said.
Mr. Miller was active in his community, serving on the Radnor Township School District board of directors from 1989 to 1993.
He was a member of the pit orchestra in almost every musical at Radnor Middle and Radnor High Schools for many years.
He also performed in the Big Band from the Valley, Chester County Concert Band, and the Upper Darby Sousa Band. At home, he played show tunes and Barry Manilow songs on the piano.
At various times, Mr. Miller was a Boy Scout leader for his sons’ troop and an assistant scout master. He coached Little League baseball in Drexel Hill, Marple and Radnor Townships.
At the family’s vacation home in Maine, he enjoyed fishing, caring for his dogs, chopping wood, and boating on the Kennebec River.
Besides his wife, Kathy, and son, Jeffrey, he is survived by children Wendy Miller Jung and Michael Byrnes Miller; and nine granddaughters.
A viewing starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, will be followed by 2 p.m. services at Covenant United Methodist Church, 212 W. Springfield Rd., Springfield. Burial is private.
Donations may be made to 1 Love 4 Animals, P.O. Box 1414, Southeastern, Pa. 19398, a rescue group formed by Bill Smith, or to Stephen Siller Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, N.Y. 10306. The foundation honors Siller, a fireman who died while saving others on 9/11.