Richard A. Roebuck, 77, of Philadelphia, award-winning songwriter, longtime building contractor, and mentor to many in both disciplines, died Sunday, Oct. 2, of cancer at his home.

Raised in West Philadelphia and Mount Airy by two foster families, Mr. Roebuck wrote his own success story by founding a thriving general contractor business and collaborating with other writers at Philadelphia International Records to produce hit songs for Patti LaBelle, Xscape, Teddy Pendergrass, and other music heavyweights.

He teamed with writers Charles Simmons and Frank Alstin Jr. in the 1970s to pen “Who Can I Run To,” a love song covered by Xscape in 1995 that reached No. 8 on a top 100 list and No. 58 on Billboard’s top 100 greatest girl group songs of all time.

He wrote “Don’t Leave Me Out Along the Road” for Pendergrass’ 1982 album, This One’s For You, and collaborated with Simmons and Joseph Jefferson on “When Am I Gonna Find True Love” for LaBelle’s 1983 gold record I’m in Love Again.

Naturally creative and energetic, Mr. Roebuck specialized in love ballads, began recording songs with Philadelphia International in the 1970s, and never stopped. “I think his writing was therapeutic,” said his son Ron. “It was a chance for him to communicate what he felt. It was his outlet.”

As a contractor, Mr. Roebuck mastered carpentry, plumbing, and electrical work. He started his own business in the late 1960s and “was a penultimate craftsman who worked with you on your house as a partner,” a former client said in a tribute. Another client said: “He had an incredible work ethic. He worked diligently and efficiently to complete every job he started.”

He didn’t drive, so Mr. Roebuck carried his tools and traveled back and forth to job sites on buses. An engaging people person, he usually arrived early and left late, was often entrusted with the owner’s house keys, and always responded when problems popped up.

“He was a man amongst men,” a friend said in a tribute.

Born July 3, 1945, in Philadelphia, Mr. Roebuck went to church, collected vegetables from the garden, and helped clean house with his first foster family in West Philadelphia. He moved to a second family in Mount Airy when he was 8, was encouraged to study and read, and, in what may have influenced his future career, liked to build with toy construction sets.

He attended Yeadon and West Philadelphia High Schools but struck out on his own when he was 16 and graduated in 1967 from a shipbuilding program at the Naval Shipyard in South Philadelphia. He passed his general educational development test in 1984, and his family said in a tribute: “He was always a student, striving to learn more.”

He was also always dreaming up lyrics for songs and performed with other singers on street corners. He eventually met and impressed a group of music and nightclub promoters called the Best of Friends, and they introduced him to other songwriters at Philadelphia International.

He met Brenda Johnson in the neighborhood, serenaded her on a corner one night, and they married, and had daughter Camille and son Ron. After a divorce, he had daughter Alicia with Beverly McCrae and most recently was a partner to Dianne Marshall.

“Although he never knew his mother and father, he refused to be a victim and vowed to build his own family,” his family said. His son said: “He created the perfect blueprint of being a co-parent.”

Known as Roebuck or Roe by friends and family, Mr. Roebuck was an avid walker and enjoyed sitting on benches in Rittenhouse Square. He mentored other builders and songwriters, and took his children and grandchildren to construction jobs so they could see the value of experience and productivity.

He followed boxing, enjoyed movies, liked to debate the issues of the day, and was known for his infectious laugh, wide smile, and love of a good joke. “He knew, as the proverbial phrase goes, that laughter is food for the soul,” his family said. “He fed his family well.”

In addition to his children, partner, and former wife, Mr. Roebuck is survived by six grandchildren and other relatives.

A celebration of his life was held Friday, Oct. 14.