Robert L. Chapman, innovative school principal, teacher, and mentor, has died at 98

Robert L. Chapman, 98, of Philadelphia, longtime teacher, administrator, and innovative principal for the School District of Philadelphia, mentor, and volunteer, died Monday, Feb. 3, of complications from dementia at Anthology of King of Prussia senior living center.

Dr. Chapman began working for the school district as a teacher at Robert Morris Elementary School in 1953. He was organized in the classroom and energized by young people, his family said, and he took on added responsibilities as a faculty committee chair, track team sponsor, and school safety patrol adviser.

He was also interested, he told colleagues at the time, in big-picture education initiatives. So he sought roles as a program supervisor and school administrator.

Gregarious, progressive, and smart, he was a natural role model and mentor for colleagues and students alike, and he advanced to administrative roles at Frederick Douglass, Andrew Hamilton, and James Rhoades Elementary Schools.

He rose to cluster chair in the 1970s and collaborated with the superintendent’s office on new staff development programs. He specifically championed open classroom concepts and community partnership programs with the University of Pennsylvania and other student service-learning groups in West Philadelphia.

“His impact extended beyond the school walls,” his family said in a tribute.

He had murals of notable people painted on school walls to combat graffiti and kept a photo of the Jackson Five in his office so Black students saw high achievers who looked like them. “He was an advocate for children,” said his son, Robert Jr.

He earned a doctorate in educational administration from Pennsylvania State University in 1971 and was named principal at John P. Turner Middle School in 1979. “He was a remarkable person,” said Lila Williams, his colleague for more than a decade. “He gave you an assignment and let you run with it.”

Dr. Chapman was a member of several education organizations and served as chair of the state’s teacher certification and accreditation committee and hearing officer for the Right to Education Office. He retired in 1992.

He was a longtime member of First African Baptist Church in South Philadelphia and served on its youth usher board and board of trustees. Later, he joined Oxford Presbyterian Church in Mount Airy.

“He was a man of integrity, wisdom, and kindness,” his family said. “He dedicated his life to education and touched the lives of countless students and colleagues.”

Robert Lee Chapman was born Dec. 12, 1926, in Philadelphia. The eldest of five children, he was reared in North Philadelphia and ran cross-country and long-distance races for Central High School’s 1945 city championship track team.

He earned a track scholarship to Lincoln University, transferred to what is now Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, and got a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1953 and a master’s degree later at Temple University.

He married Simproza Cam, and they had a daughter, Antoinette, and a son, Robert Jr. They divorced later. He married Rose Goodloe and welcomed her children, Gayle, Debra, and William, into his family. They lived in Mount Airy, Roxborough, and Lafayette Hill.

Dr. Chapman was a chapter president of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and secretary for years of Ye Olde Philadelphia Club. He enjoyed photography and traveled often with his wife and family to St. Maarten.

Family and friends called him Bobby and his son Robby. One of his favorite sayings was: “Wisdom lies in gathering the precious things out of each day.”

“He was a wonderful person, mentor, and educator. He loved his family and friends. Spoke very highly of them. A great boss, too.” A former colleague of Dr. Chapman in an online tribute

His family said: “Robert’s legacy is one of unwavering love for his family, a passion for learning, and a commitment to his community.” His son said: “He never met a stranger. I was blessed to have 76 years with him.”

In addition to his wife and children, Dr. Chapman is survived by nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one brother, one sister, and other relatives. Two brothers and his former wife died earlier.

Services were held on Feb. 13.

Donations in his name may be made to Oxford Presbyterian Church scholastic fund, 8501 Stenton Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19150.